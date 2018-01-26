Austrian police confirm body of missing 21-year-old Irishman found in Vienna

THE BODY OF a missing young Irishman has been found following an extensive search in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

Local police confirmed to TheJournal.ie this evening that the body of 21-year-old Meath man Ross Hanlon had been found following a search by divers of the Danube canal in the city this afternoon.

It is understood that his death is being treated as a tragic accident.

The Athboy native had travelled to the city with friends.

He was last seen at around 2am last Friday 19 January outside Flex nightclub in the Augartenbrücke area.

An online fundraising effort was launched, as his family travelled to Vienna to assist in the search.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it “is aware of the case, and is providing consular assistance to the family”.