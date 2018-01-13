Message warning people about 'ballistic missile threat' in Hawaii was sent in error

A second emergency alert goes out 38 minutes after the first alert saying it was a false alarm pic.twitter.com/iJjKEabZLz — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) January 13, 2018 Source: Amanda Golden /Twitter

AN EMERGENCY ALERT telling people in Hawaii to “seek immediate shelter” due to a “ballistic missile threat” was sent in error.

Shortly after the message was circulated, sending many people into a panic, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency confirmed there was, in fact, no threat.

“Hawaii – this is a false alarm,” wrote Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard on Twitter. “I have confirmed with officials there is no incoming missile.”

The emergency alert — which arrived amid tense geopolitical tensions in the region over a possible nuclear threat from North Korea — that some mobile phone users mistakenly received read: “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

People later received a message telling them it was a “false alarm”.

