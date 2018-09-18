This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 18 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda resourcing under spotlight as pre teens allegedly used in Ballymun drug trade

The drugs are cut and mixed in several locations before a network of taxis distribute the packages to dealers.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,837 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4239509
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

CRACK COCAINE ADDICTS, a drug-ferrying taxi network and children younger than 12 being used to deal – these are just three issues affecting Ballymun as local reps for the region plead with the government for more resourcing.

Gardaí have been trying to contain growing tensions in the north Dublin region but a combination of reduced resources along with heightened drug use has resulted in Ballymun’s crime rate rising. 

The area is controlled by one large drug supplier – the person gardai believe is responsible for bringing crack cocaine into the area. This person is a well-known target for the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) and has a number of young men distributing the drug into a number of safe houses. 

The drugs are cut and mixed in several locations before a network of taxis distribute the smaller packages to dealers across Ballymun and its environs. 

From this supplier, there are a small number of gangs which buy the product wholesale and sell it on. 

A small number of homes in the area have been turned into crack dens, according to local reps, and there have been multiple complaints made to Dublin City Council about the ongoing problem. 

Gardaí believe the crack is coming into Dublin through the port and is, more than likely, shipped in along with the powdered form of the drug. The crack market has increased considerably in Ballymun over the last 18 months.

Crack is a smokeable form of cocaine made by chemically altering cocaine powder to form crystals or rocks, crack-cocaine produces a short but intense high with effects much stronger than the powdered version of the drug.

Ballymun has been blighted with a new wave of crime in the last 18 months – most of it as a result of drug dealing in the area. 

In August last year, two people were killed and another two were injured when a gunman opened fire outside a house on Balbutcher Road. One of the victims, Antoinette Corbally (40s), a mother of six, was the sister of convicted criminal Derek Devoy, who gardaí believe was the intended target of this hit.

Devoy was released from prison in 2015 after serving time for shooting at his neighbours and for an attempted post office robbery in Balbriggan, north Dublin. TheJournal.ie understands gardaí had warned him of the threat to his life around three months before the incident.

And it is associates of Devoy that gardaí believe are operating the crack trade across Ballymun.

Independent councillor Noeleen Reilly has written to four different ministers to highlight the growing problems in her area. 

She said that children with problems at home are being targeted by members of this drug gang and are used to deal. 

Young dealers

Gardaí believe in most of these cases, the younger children are used as spotters – informing the dealers of any suspicious activity.

The older children are more often used as drug mules. The young teenagers are more physically developed than the minors who are being used as spotters – making them a harder target to rob. It is understood a number of young people have been found in possession of drugs in the last 18 months. 

Gardaí believe this is a tactic used by top dealers to stop children from facing the full force of the criminal justice system due to their age. 

Reilly has alleged that many dealers are targeting recovering addicts with the drug and are then using their homes as safehouses when they eventually relapse. 

She said: “We have some very serious issues with addiction in the area and it is soul destroying seeing people who have been addicted in the past but managed to turn their lives now fallen back into crack cocaine addiction. 

shooting1 Gardaí at the scene of the shooting in Barnwell Drive in Ballymun. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

“People with former addictions are actively being targeted and in some cases as I said above, their homes are being taken over.

Another group of people being targeted in the area is male children.  The papers reported this week that children as young as 13 are dealing drugs.  I would say there is younger. There are children still in primary school being groomed by criminal gangs to deal drugs.

“The vast majority of decent people in Ballymun are angry, terrified and very frustrated.  They don’t believe anything is being done from any stakeholder to address these issues.  The attendance at safety forum meetings has increased dramatically as people try and press the issues with Dublin City Council and the gardaí.”

Garda shot

“Ballymun has come so far in the last two decades.  It is a great community that I am proud and happy to live in and represent but I fear we are slipping back and I fear we will lose a generation of young people if we do not address the current issues.”

At the end of last year, a member of the gardaí was shot in the shoulder as he responded to a violent incident allegedly involving crack cocaine dealers. 

Gardaí attempted to gain access to a house in Barnwell Drive, Ballymun, when they were fired upon. One member was hit while an 18-year-old man who was inside the house also received gunshot wounds.

The house was also targeted in a drive-by shooting. A teenager was injured in that incident which was believed to have been part of an outbreak of gang-related violence in the Ballymun area.

In the last 12 months, a number of gangs have been battling to control a large area of the Ballymun drug trade. There have been a number of beatings and shootings in the last year in relation to this feud, one which gardaí fear could result in deaths.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		National wind warning issued and 'intense bursts of rain' expected
    101,654  50
    2
    		Poll: We have five official candidates - who gets your vote so far?
    78,430  176
    3
    		Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service
    51,179  30
    Fora
    1
    		'It's too easy for me to take the money and buy a yacht': Why Irish firms want ICO regulation
    469  0
    2
    		After tapping out of a branding battle, Conor McGregor will call his whiskey Proper No. Twelve
    249  0
    3
    		US giant Equinix has snapped up land in north Dublin to build another data centre
    231  0
    The42
    1
    		Cavanagh called for second referee in GAA before weekend injuries
    30,788  26
    2
    		Aged 55, Down All-Ireland winner Mickey Linden rolls back the years with incredible score
    19,526  6
    3
    		All Black world rankings lead cut ahead of November showdown with Ireland
    15,928  27
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Khloe Kardashian’s baby True is already experiencing colourism at five months old
    12,077  0
    2
    		Aoibhín Garrihy upcycled her bridesmaid dresses to create a lovely christening gown for baby Hanorah
    9,562  0
    3
    		Everything you need to know about Slick Woods, the model who was in labour during Rihanna's fashion show
    7,991  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DRUGS
    Seven die and five in coma after taking drugs at music festival in Hanoi
    Seven die and five in coma after taking drugs at music festival in Hanoi
    From Colombian cartels to grow-houses in Galway: where do Ireland's illegal drugs come from?
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    GARDAí
    Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service
    Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    Bookies raiders armed with hammers leave empty handed after struggle with staff and customer
    DUBLIN
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in Dublin and the East
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie