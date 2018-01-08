  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Monday 8 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Very irresponsible': Sinn Féin MP set for crunch meeting with party bosses over Kingsmill video

The sole survivor of the Kingsmill massacre said it was like “a punch to the stomach”.

By Daragh Brophy Monday 8 Jan 2018, 7:46 AM
2 hours ago 7,647 Views 32 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3785900

SINN FÉIN MP Barry McElduff is set for a crunch meeting with the party’s northern leadership today in the wake of a bizarre controversy that involved the politician posting a Twitter video of himself balancing a loaf of ‘Kingsmill’ bread on his head.

McElduff has apologised after he posted the footage of himself on Friday – the anniversary of the notorious Kingsmill massacre. The party has also apologised.

The MP said he didn’t notice the connection between the product brand name and the anniversary.

The infamous massacre saw a van carrying a group of textile workers pulled over by men disguised as British soldiers on 5 January 1976. The protestant workers were lined up and asked their religion before the gunmen opened fire. Ten men were killed.

A 2011 inquiry found that those who carried out the massacre were members of the Provisional IRA who were acting under the name the South Armagh Republican Action Force.

barry A screengrab of the offending video.

Speaking this morning, Sinn Féin’s chairman Declan Kearney said he wanted to express Sinn Féin’s regret over the posting of the video, which he described as “very irresponsible” and a “significant error in judgement”.

He pointed out that McElduff had acted swiftly to delete the video and had issued an unreserved apology.

Asked by Morning Ireland’s Brian Dobson whether he thought McElduff should remain on as an MP, Kearney did not answer directly but defended the party’s response to the controversy to date.

“My own view is that we have taken the appropriate course of action,” he said.

The West Tyrone MP’s video shows him walking up and down the aisle of a petrol station with the loaf of bread on his head.

With the bread on his head, he asks: “I’m in the classic service station here, but I’m just wondering, where does McCullough’s keep the bread?”

In a statement, McElduff said he didn’t notice the connection between the bread’s brand name and the date and he apologised if it caused offence.

I deleted a video post from my Twitter account this morning. When I posted the video I had not realised or imagined for a second that there was any possible link between the brand name of the bread and the Kingsmill anniversary. It was never my intention to hurt or cause offence to anyone and in particular to victims of the conflict who have suffered so grievously. I apologise unreservedly for the hurt and pain this post has caused.

The video was criticised by several unionist politicians, with the DUP claiming that the timing was “calculated and deliberate”.

The sole survivor of the Kingsmill massacre, Alan Black, told the BBC  he did not accept the Sinn Féin MP’s apology, describing the video as being like “a punch to the stomach”.

He just wanted to hurt the Kingsmills families, but it’s hurt a lot of people across the north of Ireland. He had to backtrack and give a half apology.

Black said he was not interested in a meeting, after McElduff offered to speak to the families of victims.

Sinn Féin MLA Mairtín Ó Muilleoir, who retweeted McElduff’s original video, said he had regarded the post as being “wholly apolitical”.

He later apologised, saying it had been pointed out to him that the video had hurt and offended people.

Over 23,000 PEOPLE have signed a petition calling on McElduff to resign in the wake of the controversy.

Read: Nominations for a new Sinn Féin leader open today >

Read: Oprah declares ‘new day’ for women in campaign-like Golden Globe speech >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Status Orange cold warning issued for most of the country as freezing temperatures set to hit
136,910  54
2
'An Irish giant on the international stage': Former attorney general Peter Sutherland has died
67,213  181
3
'We have to get a grip as a society': Could you stop buying clothes for a year?
49,765  26
Fora
1
Why Cork's 'recession proof' Fota Wildlife Park may struggle to grow visitors in the recovery
344  0
2
5 ways you can take the pain out of international business travel
143  0
3
'More sustainable than the boom': Ibec hails Ireland's 'exceptional' economy
38  0
The42
1
In Pics: Barcelona unveil ex-Liverpool star Coutinho at Camp Nou
34,088  84
2
Here's the draw for the O'Byrne Cup semis after Dublin's early exit
22,362  17
3
FA Cup holders dumped out in third round as Nottingham Forest stun Arsenal
19,038  94
DailyEdge.ie
1
Saoirse Ronan gets her Golden Globe, and the rest of the night's big winners
26,382  15
2
Here's why Irish bloggers and influencers are talking about bullying, FaceTune and fake Instagram accounts
13,845  7
3
13 of the saddest rental properties in Dublin this January
12,461  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ launch investigation after discovery of body in Limerick
Gardaí launch investigation after discovery of body in Limerick
Body recovered in search for missing Kilkenny man
Missing Dublin teenager found safe and well
YOUR SAY
Poll: Do you think Donald Trump is doing a good job as US president?
Poll: Do you think Donald Trump is doing a good job as US president?
Poll: Will you be watching RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars?
Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie title in 2018?
POLL
Poll: Do you have a problem with on-street advertising boards?
Poll: Do you have a problem with on-street advertising boards?
Poll: Who will win the Ladies All-Ireland senior football title in 2018?
Poll: Should there be a 'latte levy' on disposable coffee cups?
RIP
Founding member of iconic rockers The Moody Blues dies
Founding member of iconic rockers The Moody Blues dies
'Left this world too soon': Tributes paid to young Bray footballer (12) who died yesterday
'An Irish giant on the international stage': Former attorney general Peter Sutherland has died

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie