'Very irresponsible': Sinn Féin MP set for crunch meeting with party bosses over Kingsmill video

SINN FÉIN MP Barry McElduff is set for a crunch meeting with the party’s northern leadership today in the wake of a bizarre controversy that involved the politician posting a Twitter video of himself balancing a loaf of ‘Kingsmill’ bread on his head.

McElduff has apologised after he posted the footage of himself on Friday – the anniversary of the notorious Kingsmill massacre. The party has also apologised.

The MP said he didn’t notice the connection between the product brand name and the anniversary.

The infamous massacre saw a van carrying a group of textile workers pulled over by men disguised as British soldiers on 5 January 1976. The protestant workers were lined up and asked their religion before the gunmen opened fire. Ten men were killed.

A 2011 inquiry found that those who carried out the massacre were members of the Provisional IRA who were acting under the name the South Armagh Republican Action Force.

A screengrab of the offending video.

Speaking this morning, Sinn Féin’s chairman Declan Kearney said he wanted to express Sinn Féin’s regret over the posting of the video, which he described as “very irresponsible” and a “significant error in judgement”.

He pointed out that McElduff had acted swiftly to delete the video and had issued an unreserved apology.

Asked by Morning Ireland’s Brian Dobson whether he thought McElduff should remain on as an MP, Kearney did not answer directly but defended the party’s response to the controversy to date.

“My own view is that we have taken the appropriate course of action,” he said.

The West Tyrone MP’s video shows him walking up and down the aisle of a petrol station with the loaf of bread on his head.

With the bread on his head, he asks: “I’m in the classic service station here, but I’m just wondering, where does McCullough’s keep the bread?”

In a statement, McElduff said he didn’t notice the connection between the bread’s brand name and the date and he apologised if it caused offence.

I deleted a video post from my Twitter account this morning. When I posted the video I had not realised or imagined for a second that there was any possible link between the brand name of the bread and the Kingsmill anniversary. It was never my intention to hurt or cause offence to anyone and in particular to victims of the conflict who have suffered so grievously. I apologise unreservedly for the hurt and pain this post has caused.

Mindful of unintended hurt caused to victims' families I would be very willing to meet with Kingsmill Massacre families if they were willing — Barry McElduff MP (@BarryMcElduff) January 6, 2018 Source: Barry McElduff MP /Twitter

The video was criticised by several unionist politicians, with the DUP claiming that the timing was “calculated and deliberate”.

The sole survivor of the Kingsmill massacre, Alan Black, told the BBC he did not accept the Sinn Féin MP’s apology, describing the video as being like “a punch to the stomach”.

He just wanted to hurt the Kingsmills families, but it’s hurt a lot of people across the north of Ireland. He had to backtrack and give a half apology.

Black said he was not interested in a meeting, after McElduff offered to speak to the families of victims.

Sinn Féin MLA Mairtín Ó Muilleoir, who retweeted McElduff’s original video, said he had regarded the post as being “wholly apolitical”.

He later apologised, saying it had been pointed out to him that the video had hurt and offended people.

Over 23,000 PEOPLE have signed a petition calling on McElduff to resign in the wake of the controversy.