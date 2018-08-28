Primark store in Belfast evacuated as fire breaks out

Source: Liam McBurney

A PRIMARK STORE in Belfast city centre has been evacuated due to an ongoing fire.

The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the building on Castle street at around 11am. Firefighters are currently battling the blaze and 11 fire brigade appliances are at the scene.

Northern Ireland’s Fire & Rescue Service is advising the public to avoid the area whilst the incident is ongoing.

The fire is in the flagship store in the historic Bank Buildings, which are over 230 years old.

The landmark buildings were previously bombed in 1975 and the resulting fire caused damage to parts of the structure.

Primark has occupied the building since 1979 and it is currently undergoing major refurbishment works.