Photos: Parts of Belfast city centre remain shut down after fire completely destroys Primark

Source: Liam McBurney/PA Images

PARTS OF BELFAST will remain closed to the public this morning, as structural engineers assess the risk of the Primark building collapsing following yesterday’s major fire.

The fire broke out on the top floor of the landmark Bank Building at around 11am yesterday, and quickly engulfed the whole building.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and more than 100 firefighters fought the blaze as dozens of onlookers viewed from behind a cordon.

Source: Liam McBurney/PA Images

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service group commander Alan O’Neill said that the concerns about the structural integrity of the gutted Primark means that the area will remain cordoned off this morning.

“There are questions around the structure,” he said. “The internal floors have more or less collapsed throughout the building. We’re meeting with structural engineers now this morning.”

A cordon of 45 metres around the site remains in place this morning, with no set time for when that will lift, as assessors judge the risk of the building collapsing.

Source: Liam McBurney/PA Images

O’Neill said that, as well as getting the fire under control, the top priority for fire service personnel was to prevent the fire spreading to nearby buildings.

He said: “It did spread very quickly. Thankfully everybody got out of the building safely, and thankfully we were able to contain it.

We would have made every effort to contain it to the top floor. But we made sure it didn’t spread to surrounding buildings.

Source: Liam McBurney/PA Images

The group commander said there was nothing at this stage to suggest that the cause of the fire was suspicious, but emphasised the main priority at this stage was ensuring public safety.

“This is certainly the most extensive fire I would have dealt with, going back 10 or 15 years,” O’Neill added. “Thankfully our crews are well trained to deal with this.”