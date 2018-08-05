This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Sunday 5 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Please just make it stop!': Simon Harris hits back at Bishop over contraception comments

The Health Minister said that religion will not determine health and social policy in Ireland any more.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 5 Aug 2018, 12:22 PM
1 hour ago 14,431 Views 74 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4165712
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has hit back strongly against comments made by Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran on contraception.

The Bishop’s comments were reported in the Irish Times last night, which said that he was speaking at an event in Dublin marking the 50th anniversary of Pope Paul VI’s 1968 encyclical Humanae Vitae, when he said the document’s principles have been “ignored for too long”.

Humanae Vitae, which can be read on a Vatican website here, addresses the issues of family planning and contraception. It looks at the Church’s moral teaching on marriage, and its stance on “married love”.

It states that the Church “teaches that each and every marital act must of necessity retain its intrinsic relationship to the procreation of human life”.

It also says that “direct interruption of the generative process already begun and, above all, all direct abortion, even for therapeutic reasons, are to be absolutely excluded as lawful means of regulating the number of children”.

Similarly excluded is any action which either before, at the moment of, or after sexual intercourse, is specifically intended to prevent procreation—whether as an end or as a means.

The encyclical says that the consequences of “artificial methods” of contraception “could open wide the way for marital infidelity and a general lowering of moral standards” and that it could lead a man to “forget the reverence due to a woman” and “reduce her to being a mere instrument for the satisfaction of his own desires”.

In his speech yesterday, Doran is quoted as saying that the principles of Humanae Vitae need to be “presented in a fresh way”, “in contemporary language in an appropriate context”.

He is also quoted as saying that contraception may have liberated women in allowing them to take control of their own fertility:

But the fact that they are less likely to become pregnant also takes away from women one of the principle motives or freedoms for saying no to unwanted sex.

In addition, the Irish Times says Bishop Doran said that there “is a very direct connection between the contraceptive mentality and the surprisingly high number of people who seem ready to redefine marriage today as a relationship between two people without distinction as to sex”.

Bishop Doran’s comments led the Health Minister – who spearheaded the campaign for a successful Yes vote in the abortion referendum – to say that increasing access to and availability of contraception in Ireland “is and will remain public health policy”.

Harris underlined in his comment that although religion can be play an important role for individuals, it “will not determine health and social policy in our country any more”.

“Please get that,” Harris said to Doran in his tweet.

Harris’s stance was backed up by Senator Catherine Noone, who said:

Harris said around the time of the abortion referendum that improved access to contraception, better sex education for schools and increased counselling services – all of which were recommended by the Oireachtas committee headed by Senator Noone that examined the issue of abortion – would be rolled out from next year.

The issue of conscientious objection regarding abortion has been much discussed in relation to the forthcoming abortion legislation, with the Health Minister saying this would be provided for. GPs who object to abortion – for example, due to religious reasons – would have to refer patients elsewhere.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (74)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Wildfire unveils huge WWII 'EIRE' sign on Bray Head
84,387  53
2
Quiz: Can you finish these Irish movie quotes?
40,148  18
3
Body found by UK police in search for missing midwife
38,689  0
Fora
1
The Dutch brand trying to make buying glasses fun is launching its first Irish store
338  0
2
'This will push ethnic restaurants to the wall': New permit rules stoke chef shortage fears
213  0
3
Cork will play host to one of the world's first aquaculture startup accelerators
156  0
The42
1
As it happened: Ireland v Spain, Women's Hockey World Cup semi-final
144,487  62
2
As It Happened: Kerry v Kildare, Galway v Monaghan - All-Ireland SFC Super 8s match tracker
120,716  46
3
Ireland in dreamland as Graham Shaw’s history-makers advance to first-ever World Cup final
61,723  148
DailyEdge
1
11 of the saddest rental properties in Dublin this August
12,602  2
2
18 years on: 7 random observations about Pink's 'There You Go' video
5,234  2
3
SoSueMe's makeup collection got a huge boost in the US thanks to this Monaghan makeup artist
5,087  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
TOURISM
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Clare
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Clare
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cavan
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Carlow
DUBLIN BUS
Poll: Should people who refuse to fold up buggies for wheelchair users on buses be fined?
Poll: Should people who refuse to fold up buggies for wheelchair users on buses be fined?
Fines could be introduced to deal with Dublin Bus passengers who refuse to fold up buggies for wheelchair users
Disability advocate says 'it's time to put up or shut up' as she joins board of Irish Rail

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie