Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 24 October, 2018
Bord na Móna announces up to 430 redundancies

The announcement comes as the company shifts from peat usage to fast-track renewable energy.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 1:37 PM
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

BORD NA MÓNA has announced that up to 430 workers are to be made redundant.

It emerged last week that a proposed restructuring of the company was expected to take place amid plans to decarbonise its business over the next 10 years.

It is not yet clear exactly when the redundancies will be made or how many will be made in the next six months.

However, the company does plan to open a voluntary redundancy programme shortly and has said those changes could affect between 380 and 430 employees. 

The announcement comes as the company shifts towards fast-track renewable energy bringing an end to energy peat usage. 

In a statement today, chief executive Tom Donnellan said that “while decarbonisation means we must introduce a new structure, it also means confronting some extremely difficult choices.

It means that fewer people will be working in peat operations and also managerial and administrative roles across Bord na Móna.

It was originally believed that around 150 job cuts would be announced. A consultation process with unions has begun, the company has said. 

Last week Unite, which is part of the Bord na Móna group of unions, called on Minister for the Environment Richard Bruton to ensure that workers could access an EU-wide transition fund to help drive investment in community renewal.

Bord na Móna has said that it plans to completely end peat energy usage by 2028. 

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

