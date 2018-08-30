This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tags

Tags

Boy (14) accused of Ana Kriegel murder sent to Criminal Court for trial

The boy made his seventh appearance at the Children’s Court today when he was served with a book of evidence.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 30 Aug 2018, 12:44 PM
Ana Kriegel
Image: Photo released by the Kriegel family
Ana Kriegel
Ana Kriegel
Image: Image: Photo released by the Kriegel family

A 14-YEAR-OLD BOY accused of the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel in May has been returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was the first of two children to be charged with the murder of the 14-year-old girl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on 14 May, contrary to common law.

He was aged 13 at the time.

The schoolgirl’s body was found at a derelict farmhouse three days after she was reported missing.

The teenage boy was charged and remanded in custody on 25 May last but was released at the start of this month when bail terms were set in the High Court.

He made his seventh appearance at the Children’s Court today when he was served with a book of evidence by Detective Inspector Mark O’Neill who led the investigation.

At a previous hearing on 2 August last the court was formally given the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) special direction, because of his age, under Section 52.4 of the 2001 Children Act, confirming the case would continue.

State solicitor Alva O’Herlihy told Judge O’Shea today the DPP consented to the accused, referred to during the proceedings by his initials, being returned for trial on indictment to the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

The next term of that court commences in October.

Dressed in a black shirt and blue jeans, the teen was accompanied to the hearing by his parents and grandfather who have attended all his hearings. He sat between his mother and father who held his hands as they listened to the proceedings.

The judge acceded to defence solicitor Aisling Mulligan’s request to grant legal aid to the boy to include representation of senior a junior counsel.

The boy stood up and stepped forward as Judge O’Shea warned that if he intended to use an alibi in his defence he must inform the prosecution in writing within 14 days.

Otherwise, he added:

If you do not you may be in difficulty in relying on that evidence at your trial.

He also ordered the prosecution to furnish the defence with copies of video interviews.

Judge Brian O’Shea then said he was making an order formally sending the boy forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Dublin’s Parkgate Street.

“Yes judge,” the teen replied.

The judge noted that no date for the next hearing was available yet and the teen was going forward for trial on bail with conditions set by the High Court.

His grandfather, who is acting as the independent surety, replied “of course, yes” indicating he understood the judge’s warning that he risked forfeiting his bail money if the teenager did not turn up for his trial.

The judge also reminded journalists at the hearing that the usual reporting restrictions applied. The boy then signed his bail bond and was led out of the courtroom by the hand by his parents.

His co-accused, a 13-year-old boy, was served with a book of evidence on Tuesday and was also returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

It is believed they are the youngest people in the history of the State to go on trial charged with the offence of murder.

There has been no indication yet as to how either of them intended to plead.

Anastasia, known as Ana, who was adopted from Russia at the age of two, left her home in Leixlip at about 5pm on 14 May, however, she did not return.

Her parents were unable to contact her phone and raised the alarm that evening. Her body was found at a disused farmhouse three days later.

At the now 14-year-old schoolboy’s first hearing on 25 May, Garda Inspector O’Neill told the court: “In reply to that charge after caution, he had nothing to say.”

On 12 July last, the second boy, aged 13, was charged with the girl’s murder and he too was remanded to the Oberstown youth detention centre however he was granted bail in the High Court last week.

At his first hearing, Det Sergeant Damien Gannon said that teen “made no reply to the charge after caution”.

The Children’s Court has issued a warning that any attempt to identify the pair on social media would result in prosecution.

