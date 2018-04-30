  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar says the Irish government is not interested in a 'land grab' in Northern Ireland

The Taoiseach said the Irish government has no hidden agenda.

By Christina Finn Monday 30 Apr 2018, 11:31 AM
1 hour ago 4,531 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3985904
Michel Barnier and Leo Varadkar speaking in Dundalk today.
Image: Niall Carson
Michel Barnier and Leo Varadkar speaking in Dundalk today.
Michel Barnier and Leo Varadkar speaking in Dundalk today.
Image: Niall Carson

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said Ireland is not interested in a “land grab” in Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the All Island Dialogue on Brexit this morning, he also said the United Kingdom’s approach “will have to change in some way” if the Brexit withdrawal agreement is to go ahead.

Varadkar said the Irish government pursuit for a Brexit backstop to avoid a hard border is not a bid for a land grab, stating:

“There is absolutely no question of Ireland or the EU being interested in a land grab for Northern Ireland. That is not on our agenda”.

Lead EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, joined the Taoiseach and Tánaiste Simon Coveney in Dundalk Institute of Technology today – where the border issue is top of the agenda.

“Without a solution to the border issue, there will be no agreement, let there be no doubt about that,” said the Taoiseach. He added that there needs to be real and meaningful progress by June’s EU Council meeting.

While there are many, many issues at play in relation to Brexit, it is the border issue that primarily concerns Ireland, and is one of the issues that has the potential to hold up the talks.

There is still a big question mark over how the border will operate in light of Brexit.

The idea that technology solutions are the answer has been dismissed by the Taoiseach and the EU.

Earlier this month, the front page of the Telegraph newspaper reported on a leaked report which highlighted that the UK’s border solutions were not workable – something Coveney and Varadkar said they have highlighting for some time now.

Today, the Taoiseach sought to reassure the unionists in Northern Ireland. The Irish government has “no hidden agenda”, he said.

One of the unionists’ concerns is the border will be moved to the Irish Sea, which they argue would undermine and threaten the union with the UK.

Foster said earlier that Barnier does not understand the dispute and is “not an honest broker”. She also accused him of not understanding her party’s position.

Barnier denied this is the case, stating that he is not going to enter “polemics” with the DUP.

He added that he did not enter the negotiations in a “spirit of revenge”, stating that his “door is open”.

“I respect all opinions,” he said.

Following a meeting this morning, Barnier, Varadkar and Coveney said they remain united on the position of the border with Northern Ireland, reiterating the point that there can be no hard border.

Barnier said the EU is resolutely committed to protecting and nurturing the peace process on this island.

Using the word ‘extraordinary’ to describe the negotiations on two occasions this morning, he also acknowledged “there is a risk” the Brexit talks will fail if progress is not made. However, he said he is “determined” to get a deal over the line.

He added that he would use the word determined rather than “optimistic or pessimistic” when describing his hopes for the talks.

Brexit Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Varadkar thanked Barnier today for showing his commitment to Ireland and understanding the importance of having an effective solution to the border problem in the withdrawal agreement.

Coveney thanked him for delivering on the promises he made when he first visited the Dáil last May.

He told the head of the EU task force that Barnier had become a “household name” in Ireland. The Tánaiste said Barnier is a man to be trusted, adding that after many meetings, the head of the EU task force often takes him by the elbow and states: “I am with you till the end.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
How do you get a city ready to have an extra 85,000 people in it?
63,199  47
2
Body of 26-year-old Mayo man recovered in Canada
49,408  7
3
'Nobody cares about us': Locals upset as building work starts on Scientology-backed drug rehab centre
36,463  92
Fora
1
Up to one-third of firms haven't been paying their Dublin Town bills on time
341  0
2
What Airbnb can teach businesses about the power of strong storytelling
167  0
3
'There's always going to be sugar, that's the reality': How Irish firms are prepping for the sugar tax
139  0
The42
1
'Losing my Dad, who was such a big influence, was tough and mentally I wasn't the same person'
44,698  5
2
As it happened: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
40,957  45
3
"I walked down the road. It was the loneliest walk. I said 'there's 20 years of my life'"
39,303  6
DailyEdge
1
20 of the weirdest reviews Irish people have left on Just Eat
10,387  4
2
Piers Morgan spoke to Harvey Weinstein and learned that he is expecting to be 'forgiven' by Hollywood
6,738  0
3
Just 27 gas photographs of Westlife from over the years
6,258  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HEALTH
Poll: Will you continue to use State cancer-screening programmes?
Poll: Will you continue to use State cancer-screening programmes?
Ever wondered how much sugar everyday foods contain?
Simon Harris says he doesn't know how many women died after cervical screening issues
GARDAí
Man (60s) dies from injuries after collision between car and van
Man (60s) dies from injuries after collision between car and van
Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating man missing since Wednesday
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
DUBLIN
Baseball bat attack on garda 'would have been prevented if he had a taser'
Baseball bat attack on garda 'would have been prevented if he had a taser'
'It helped me exorcise my anger': The recession inspired this zombie film set in Dublin
'Surprising' level of interest in direct flight from Dublin to Asia
YOUR SAY
Poll: Do you use the same password for all your online accounts?
Poll: Do you use the same password for all your online accounts?
Poll: When was the last time you used Aertel?
Poll: Should the Seanad be elected by popular vote?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie