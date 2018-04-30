Varadkar says the Irish government is not interested in a 'land grab' in Northern Ireland

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said Ireland is not interested in a “land grab” in Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the All Island Dialogue on Brexit this morning, he also said the United Kingdom’s approach “will have to change in some way” if the Brexit withdrawal agreement is to go ahead.

Varadkar said the Irish government pursuit for a Brexit backstop to avoid a hard border is not a bid for a land grab, stating:

“There is absolutely no question of Ireland or the EU being interested in a land grab for Northern Ireland. That is not on our agenda”.

Lead EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, joined the Taoiseach and Tánaiste Simon Coveney in Dundalk Institute of Technology today – where the border issue is top of the agenda.

“Without a solution to the border issue, there will be no agreement, let there be no doubt about that,” said the Taoiseach. He added that there needs to be real and meaningful progress by June’s EU Council meeting.

While there are many, many issues at play in relation to Brexit, it is the border issue that primarily concerns Ireland, and is one of the issues that has the potential to hold up the talks.

There is still a big question mark over how the border will operate in light of Brexit.

The idea that technology solutions are the answer has been dismissed by the Taoiseach and the EU.

Earlier this month, the front page of the Telegraph newspaper reported on a leaked report which highlighted that the UK’s border solutions were not workable – something Coveney and Varadkar said they have highlighting for some time now.

Today, the Taoiseach sought to reassure the unionists in Northern Ireland. The Irish government has “no hidden agenda”, he said.

One of the unionists’ concerns is the border will be moved to the Irish Sea, which they argue would undermine and threaten the union with the UK.

Foster said earlier that Barnier does not understand the dispute and is “not an honest broker”. She also accused him of not understanding her party’s position.

Barnier denied this is the case, stating that he is not going to enter “polemics” with the DUP.

He added that he did not enter the negotiations in a “spirit of revenge”, stating that his “door is open”.

“I respect all opinions,” he said.

Following a meeting this morning, Barnier, Varadkar and Coveney said they remain united on the position of the border with Northern Ireland, reiterating the point that there can be no hard border.

Barnier said the EU is resolutely committed to protecting and nurturing the peace process on this island.

Using the word ‘extraordinary’ to describe the negotiations on two occasions this morning, he also acknowledged “there is a risk” the Brexit talks will fail if progress is not made. However, he said he is “determined” to get a deal over the line.

He added that he would use the word determined rather than “optimistic or pessimistic” when describing his hopes for the talks.

Varadkar thanked Barnier today for showing his commitment to Ireland and understanding the importance of having an effective solution to the border problem in the withdrawal agreement.

Coveney thanked him for delivering on the promises he made when he first visited the Dáil last May.

He told the head of the EU task force that Barnier had become a “household name” in Ireland. The Tánaiste said Barnier is a man to be trusted, adding that after many meetings, the head of the EU task force often takes him by the elbow and states: “I am with you till the end.”