TheJournal.ie's Brexit Road Trip: We travelled the length of Northern Ireland's border

We spoke to people from all walks of life to see how Brexit could affect Northern Ireland.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,967 Views 8 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

THE LIVES OF millions of people living on the island of Ireland could be about to change dramatically.

The government of the United Kingdom and those in the European Union in charge of negotiating the terms of Brexit are still at loggerheads over Northern Ireland’s border, and whatever – if any – deal is decided could change things in both the North and the Republic.

Few, if any, believe a return to a hard border is a desirable solution. Many fear it could divide communities again, severe trade on the island, and potentially increase the need for a military presence.

We went on a road trip along the 499-km long border which is set to become the UK’s only international land border with the EU, stopping along the way to speak to people from different walks of life to see how a hard border could affect them.

Watch the video above for our full documentary, or click here for a direct link. Read our written feature on the trip here.

Video by Nicky Ryan. Reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha and Nicky Ryan. 

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

