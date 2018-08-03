Public meetings on bus routes that will 'transform' Dublin have begun

THE FIRST PUBLIC meeting about the new Bus Connects services was launched in Charlestown shopping centre in Finglas yesterday.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) hope to have the new services up and running by the end of 2019 before they can focus their attention on the controversial plan to acquire sections of around 1,300 front gardens around the city to build new lanes.

Hugh Creegan, Deputy Chief Executive of the NTA, said there will be more services available with only three-to-five minute waits along some routes.

Sandra from Rivermeade said at today’s information session that her local 40B bus route was initially not on the proposed plan and that it was going to be cut.

“Personally, for my family, a lot of us need this bus,” she says.

After talking to NTA staff at the meeting, she said they were assured a new route would be established after people from the area voiced their alarm at the route cancellation.

This type of consultation with the public is “vital to the process” says TD Noel Rock who attended the event.

“It’s very important that people know what is happening and have a chance for input into any changes being made,” he says.

The public meetings will be held throughout Dublin over this month and September to discuss the new services and in October they will move onto talking with the public about the acquisition of front gardens.