Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin

Caique Trindade De Oliveira had been missing from his home since Tuesday 6 March.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 10:04 AM
45 minutes ago 10,455 Views 7 Comments
Capture Caique Trindade De Oliveira Source: An Garda Síochána

THE BODY OF missing Brazilian man Caique Trindade De Oliveira has been recovered by the Garda Water Unit.

The 24-year-old had not been seen since leaving his home in Clondalkin, Dublin on Tuesday 6 March.

Gardaí had since made numerous appeals for information about his whereabouts.

It had been reported earlier in the month that his mother had travelled to Ireland out of concern for the safety of her son.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that his body was recovered in the Clondalkin area yesterday.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank all the volunteers and search agencies who were involved in the search for Caique, and also to the media in their coverage of the appeals for assistance,” a statement from gardaí said today.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

