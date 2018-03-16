Gardaí renew appeal as to whereabouts of Brazilian man missing from Dublin for 10 days

Caique Trindade De Oliveira

THE MOTHER OF missing Brazilian man Caique Trindade De Oliveira has travelled to Ireland out of concern for the safety of her son.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information regarding the missing man, who has not been seen since being leaving his home in Clondalkin on Tuesday 6 March.

They say they share Caique’s mother’s concern regarding the wellbeing of her son.

“We are concerned for Caique’s safety,” said Brendan Connolly, Superintendent at Clondalkin Garda Station, today.

He has not been seen since he left his home on 6 March. He has poor English and may appear confused, I ask anyone with information or who can assist in locating him, including members of the Brazilian community.

Caique is a 24-year-old Brazilian national with poor English.

When last seen, he was reported to be wearing a black t-shirt, a black jacket and black Adidas runners.

Caique is roughly 5ft 10in in height, with brown eyes and black hair which is shaven at the sides.

He wears glasses but was not in possession of them when last seen.

Gardaí say their investigation to date has included a review of CCTV footage and has failed to track Caique’s movements since he left his home.

They have established that there have been no transactions on his bank account.

Anyone who may have information as to Caique’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda Station.