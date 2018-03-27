  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Howlin says Coveney's call for two-thirds majority lock in abortion law is unconstitutional

Minister Simon Harris is set to bring the general scheme of legislation for the Eighth Amendment repeal to Cabinet today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 9:47 AM
1 hour ago 3,962 Views 43 Comments
Brendan Howlin and Simon Coveney
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

LABOUR LEADER BRENDAN Howlin has claimed that Tánaiste Simon Coveney’s call for the inclusion of a two-thirds majority lock on the law that would be enacted if the Eighth Amendment is repealed is unconstitutional.

A spokesperson for the Tánaiste said last night: “The Tánaiste is looking for a two-thirds majority to be necessary if there was ever any attempt to alter the law in the future.

To put that into context, that is more than the combined strength of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the current Dáil.

“The Tánaiste hopes this will go some way towards countering the reckless claims that our parliament can’t be trusted and to reassure voters that there will be no creeping change over time if they vote repeal.”

Coveney believes such a mechanism would make it impossible for any one political grouping to change the law in the future as is being claimed by those against repealing Article 40.3.3 of the Constitution.

Unconstitutional

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Labour leader Brendan Howlin said that a two-thirds majority lock would be unconstitutional.

“I think Simon is just wrong on this issue. Article 15.11 of the Constitution couldn’t be clearer that all questions in each House of the Oireachtas must be determined by a majority of votes by members present and voting,” Howlin said.

A majority is a majority, it doesn’t require a majority plus anything. The Constitution is crystal clear.

“In essence, what Simon is suggesting is that one-third of the members elected to Dáil Éireann could out-vote two-thirds, that it would be unconstitutional and that’s as clear as day,” Howlin said.

He noted that the only exception in the Constitution where a simple majority wouldn’t determine the matter would be in the case of the impeachment of the president.

Proposed legislation

Minister for Health Simon Harris is set to bring the general scheme of legislation to Cabinet this morning on what would be brought in if the Eighth Amendment is repealed.

An upcoming referendum will ask the electorate if they want to repeal or retain the amendment, which recognises the equal right to life of the mother and the unborn.

The government has already signalled that, if repealed, legislation would be introduced to allow for abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

It is set to propose to make terminations lawful where an appropriate medical practitioner has certified that the pregnancy has not exceeded 12 weeks.

A period of 72 hours must elapse between certification and the termination being carried out.

Beyond that period of pregnancy, termination will only be available in exceptional circumstances, such as the risk of serious harm to the health or life of the woman, in emergency situations, or in cases of fatal foetal abnormality.

In all other circumstances, abortion will remain unlawful after 12 weeks.

Read: Here’s what the legislation could look like if the Eighth is repealed

More: TDs approve Eighth Amendment referendum Bill

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

