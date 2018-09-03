Woman dies following car crash on M1

A WOMAN HAS died following a two-car collision on the M1 motorway.

Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating the collision which occurred between junctions 10 and 11 on the M1 northbound at approximately 1.20am.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by garda forensic collision investigators and diversions are in place.

A woman, whose age has yet to be confirmed, was injured when the car she was driving collided with another vehicle. She was the sole occupant of the car.

The woman was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later. The female driver of the second vehicle was uninjured but brought to hospital as a precaution.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.