  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 15 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Actor Catherine Deneuve apologises to sexual assault victims after letter attacking 'witch hunt'

The French star had signed an open letter earlier in the week denouncing the #MeToo movement.

By AFP Monday 15 Jan 2018, 6:54 AM
7 hours ago 11,003 Views 39 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3797779
Catherine Deneuve was under fire last week for comments made in the letter.
Image: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/PA Images
Catherine Deneuve was under fire last week for comments made in the letter.
Catherine Deneuve was under fire last week for comments made in the letter.
Image: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/PA Images

FRENCH FILM STAR Catherine Deneuve who touched off a worldwide feminist backlash over an open letter she had signed bashing the #MeToo movement apologised to victims of sexual assault, and said there was “nothing good” about harassment.

“I warmly greet all the victims of these hideous acts who might have felt offended by that letter which appeared in Le Monde (last Tuesday). It is to them and them alone that I offer my apologies,” the actress said in a letter published yesterday on the website of French daily Liberation.

Deneuve also said that there was “nothing in the letter” to Le Monde that said “anything good about harassment, otherwise I wouldn’t have signed it”.

France’s most revered actress was among 100 prominent women to sign the open letter defending a man’s right to “bother” women, complaining that the campaign against harassment had become “puritanical”.

They deplored the wave of “denunciations” which has followed claims that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted and harassed women over decades.

They branded it a “witch-hunt” that they claim threatens sexual freedom.

“I love freedom,” Deneuve wrote in the letter to Liberation.

I don’t like this characteristic of our era where everyone feels they have the right… to condemn. An era where simple denunciations on social networks cause punishment, resignation, and… often media lynching.

She also protested not being considered a feminist. She recalled that she had been among the women who had signed a manifesto “I had an abortion” in defence of abortion rights written by French feminist icon Simone de Beauvoir.

‘Broken legal system’

As an actress since she was 17, Deneuve admitted that during her career she had been “a witness to indelicate situations” between men and women.

Other signatories of the Le Monde letter including author Catherine Millet and actress Catherine Robbe-Grillet welcomed Deneuve’s response, saying the episode had “reaffirmed the need to preserve sexual freedom and fight media lynching”.

The letter they signed “does not claim harassment is good”, they said.

Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood, author of “The Handmaid’s Tale”, also weighed in on the debate at the weekend, labelling the #MeToo movement “a symptom of a broken legal system”.

“All too frequently, women and other sexual-abuse complainants couldn’t get a fair hearing through institutions – including corporate structures – so they used a new tool: the internet,” she wrote in Canada’s The Globe and Mail.

She said “vigilante justice” was a “response to a lack of justice – either the system is corrupt, as in pre-revolutionary France, or there isn’t one, as in the Wild West – so people take things into their own hands”.

But she also warned: “Understandable and temporary vigilante justice can morph into a culturally solidified lynch-mob habit, in which the available mode of justice is thrown out the window.”

The Le Monde letter triggered a wave of protest from feminists and victims of harassment and assault worldwide, including one of the women who has accused Weinstein of rape.

Italian actress Asia Argento, who was among the first to denounce Weinstein, said in a tweet: “Deneuve and other French women tell the world how their interiorised misogyny has lobotomised them to the point of no return.”

‘Free woman’

A group of leading French feminists also excoriated Deneuve in a counterblast letter to French radio, branding her and the other signatories as “apologists for rape”.

“Their letter is like a tired old uncle who doesn’t understand what is happening,” the feminists said.

The letter’s assertions that being “fondled on a metro… was a non-event” to some women, and a man’s right to hit on a woman was fundamental to sexual freedom, sparked particular fury.

“Catherine Deneuve might have very different opinions about harassment if she weren’t an extraordinarily beautiful, very rich white woman living in a bubble of heightened privilege. And had some empathy,” tweeted New York Times cartoonist Colleen Doran.

Against this chorus of opposition, Deneuve wrote the letter to the leftist newspaper Liberation which had invited her to write to clarify her position.

“I am a free woman and I will remain so,” she wrote.

The solution to sexual harassment “will come with the upbringing of our boys and girls,” she said, adding that businesses must also set guidelines so that “if there is harassment, legal action will be immediately taken”.

“I believe in justice,” she said.

© AFP 2018 

Read: Liam Neeson says there’s a ‘witch hunt’ in Hollywood over harassment allegations

Read: Actor Catherine Deneuve under fire for signing open letter denouncing #MeToo movement

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Column: 'I was a medical doctor. I never thought I'd end up homeless but I did'
96,513  135
2
Weather warnings for most counties as 'bitterly cold' winds hit Ireland
90,802  29
3
Wall Street Journal releases audio of Trump interview after he pushes back on quote about Kim Jong-un
56,997  103
Fora
1
One Irish startup founder is taking his third crack at rethinking the ticket industry
516  0
2
A massive UK construction firm that helped build Irish schools has collapsed
360  0
3
The State has been accused of 'anti-competitive' promotion of some language schools
128  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Premier League
54,573  111
2
As It Happened: Munster v Racing 92, Champions Cup
50,201  35
3
Electric Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run in seven-goal thriller
36,954  124
DailyEdge.ie
1
James Kavanagh posted a response to a Late Late Show viewer who complained that he's 'a disgrace to gays'
26,767  3
2
Can You Name These Dublin Streets From Just One Photo?
12,335  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
6,325  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Man in his 80s 'seriously injured' after being hit by a car
Appeal renewed to help find missing man Michael Cullen
DUBLIN
Two women rescued from burning building in north Dublin
Two women rescued from burning building in north Dublin
Whistleblower claims details of Dublin Fire Brigade exam leaked to promotion candidates
The number of homeless families staying in hotels in Dublin has shot up once again
CORK
Big guns mean business with winning starts as camogie leagues open early
Big guns mean business with winning starts as camogie leagues open early
Objections made against plan for 12-storey hotel tower in Cork city centre
A new county has topped the table of Ireland's dirtiest restaurants and takeaways for 2017
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should the voting age for referendums be reduced to 16?
Poll: Should the voting age for referendums be reduced to 16?
Poll: Do you think charges on unused gift cards are fair?
Poll: Should bibles be present in Irish polling stations?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie