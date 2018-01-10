  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 10 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Actor Catherine Deneuve under fire for signing open letter denouncing #MeToo movement

The letter said that the movement was leading a witch-hunt against men.

By AFP Wednesday 10 Jan 2018, 9:53 PM
1 hour ago 13,333 Views 75 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3791437
File photo.
Image: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

FEMINISTS AND ONE of the women who accused fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape turned on French actor Catherine Deneuve today after she signed an open letter attacking the #MeToo movement.

The letter said that the movement was leading a witch-hunt against men.

France’s legendary star Deneuve and some 100 other women put their names to a declaration condemning the avalanche of “denunciations” that has followed claims that the Hollywood producer sexually assaulted women over decades.

But Italian actor Asia Argento, who was among the first to accuse Weinstein, led a backlash, tweeting:

Deneuve and other French women tell the world how their interiorised misogyny has lobotomised them to the point of no return.

A group of leading French feminists also excoriated Deneuve in a counterblast letter to French radio, branding her and the other signatories as “apologists for rape”.

To say that #MeToo was puritanical and driven by a “hatred of men” was “contemptuous” of the victims of abuse and harassment, the feminists said, accusing the signatories of trying to “slam back the lid” blown off by the Weinstein scandal.

They claimed most of the women who signed the letter to Le Monde daily were “recidivists in defending child abusers”, a reference to film director Roman Polanski, who Deneuve has supported in his long fight against extradition to the US on rape charges.

‘Their world is disappearing’

“Their letter is like a tired old uncle who doesn’t understand what is happening,” the feminists said.

The (male chauvinist) pigs and their allies have reason to be worried. Their old world is fast disappearing.

The Deneuve letter had complained that “men have been punished summarily, forced out of their jobs when all they did was touch someone’s knee or try to steal a kiss”.

It was also signed by Catherine Millet, whose explicit 2002 memoir, The Sexual Life of Catherine M., was a defence of libertine lifestyles.

The letter also complained that the “puritanical wave” set off by the #MeToo campaign played into the hands of reactionaries and religious extremists, and claimed most women were “clear-eyed enough not to confuse an awkward attempt to pick someone up with a sexual attack”.

Australian novelist and broadcaster Van Badham, who wrote last year of her own ordeal at the hands of a prominent abuser, said women “who have exposed the damaged tissues of the shame inflicted on us by our predators are also quite ‘clear-eyed’ on the distinction”.

‘Being fondled a non-event’

“That’s why we are so angry – not because we are ‘puritanical’, as the letter claims, but because we are seeking joy from sexual contact on our own terms, not abuse or exploitation on someone else’s,” she wrote in The Guardian newspaper.

“It’s the likes of (Woody) Allen, and Weinstein, and the other men accused of abuses with whom Deneuve and her friends are aligning themselves with their letter. Their actions are not those in defence of freedom, let alone sexual expression or female identity,” she added.

Reaction on social media was equally vociferous, with Deneuve’s take on #MeToo becoming a trending topic on Twitter in France, Britain and across much of Europe.

The letter’s assertions that being “fondled on a metro… was a non-event” to some women, and a man’s right to hit on a woman was fundamental to sexual freedom, sparked particular fury.

“Catherine Deneuve might have very different opinions about harassment if she weren’t an extraordinarily beautiful, very rich white woman living in a bubble of heightened privilege. And had some empathy,” tweeted New York Times cartoonist Colleen Doran.

America novelist Laila Lalami said such thinking was “the clearest explanation yet of how men like Woody Allen and Harvey Weinstein lasted”.

“Would Catherine Deneuve be rushing to the defence of men who ‘try to steal a kiss’ if these men had been North African?” she added.

But not all were hostile. American academic Christina Sommers, author of Who Stole Feminism?, said Deneuve was calling out “the excesses of the #MeToo crusade”.

Deneuve’s spokeswoman told AFP that actor “does not want to comment further” on the row.

© AFP 2018 

Read: Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis accused of rape and sexual assault

Read: Trump-supporting singer accuses ex-campaign manager of sexual assault

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (75)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Giant blaze at Dublin metal plant now under control
56,210  32
2
Today FM announces Muireann O'Connell as host of new lunchtime programme
52,401  83
3
TV3's six remaining 'Blind Date' episodes unlikely to see light of day
49,863  0
Fora
1
How this man is leading a company started by three Irish business tycoons
239  0
2
The new land hoarding tax won't be a 'silver bullet' for Ireland's housing woes
211  0
3
Ads giant JCDecaux posts another loss in Ireland but expects a bump in revenue soon
146  0
The42
1
'He served his ban. Every person on this planet makes mistakes'
34,872  69
2
As it happened: Chelsea v Arsenal, League Cup semi-final
33,001  32
3
'I’ve been stuck with this stigma of concussion and it's frustrating because it's not true'
24,156  37
DailyEdge.ie
1
People are calling for this extra on Corrie to be given an Oscar for her, eh, impressive camera work
10,482  0
2
Last night's episode of First Dates Ireland was unbelievably awkward
10,103  13
3
Michelle Williams earned 1% of what costar Mark Wahlberg received for re-shooting 'All The Money' without Kevin Spacey
7,895  20

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
'Their actions could be detrimental': Paedophile hunters warned not to post suspects' details online
'Their actions could be detrimental': Paedophile hunters warned not to post suspects' details online
Mary Lou says Kingsmill video hasn't damaged Sinn Féin's credibility
One year on from Stormont collapse, there's still no sign of a deal
GARDAí
Man arrested in connection with murder of Martin Clancy
Man arrested in connection with murder of Martin Clancy
DCU lecturer (26) died from carbon monoxide poisoning during a house fire in Limerick
Occupants of car flee scene after crashing into government office building
DUBLIN
Number of flights diverted from Dublin Airport due to fog
Number of flights diverted from Dublin Airport due to fog
Giant blaze at Dublin metal plant now under control
4 events for... music lovers seeking something a little different
FRANCE
Actor Catherine Deneuve under fire for signing open letter denouncing #MeToo movement
Actor Catherine Deneuve under fire for signing open letter denouncing #MeToo movement
Men armed with hatchets steal jewels worth millions from Paris Ritz
French police search monastery for man suspected of killing wife and four children

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie