A Civil War mortar shell was found in a tree in Co Kildare

Republican forces entrenched in County Leitrim during the Civil War in 1922.

Republican forces entrenched in County Leitrim during the Civil War in 1922.

A MORTAR SHELL from the Irish Civil War was found in a tree in Co. Kildare yesterday.

The shell was found near Ballymore Eustace when a member of the public was cutting down a tree in the area.

The individual informed gardaí about the find and gardaí called the Army Bomb Disposal Team to the scene.

The Defence Forces said that they arrived at the scene at about 6.20 pm yesterday evening and confirmed that an old Civil War Era munition had been discovered.

A number of houses were evacuated while the bomb disposal experts were working at the scene and a cordon was put in place for the during of the operation.

The scene was declared safe at 7.40 pm.

The Defence Forces are encouraging people who may find such munitions to maintain a safe distance and contact gardaí.