Spending your Easter weekend by the sea? Don't think twice if you see someone in trouble

THERE IS SOME cold, rainy weather forecast throughout the Easter weekend, but this may not deter people from hitting the coast on their time off.

The Irish Coast Guard today reminded anyone who is doing activities on or near the water to spend a couple of minutes on a plan before they take off.

“The idea is simple – how will I stay afloat and how will I stay in contact with the Coast Guard of I need help?

If heading out on a boat, people should ensure they are wearing a life jacket and that they have a flare, personal locator beacon, a VHF radio and a whistle.

The Coast Guard has also urged members of the public not to think twice if they see something in the water that does not look right.

“Water temperatures are still cold, and we need to get to that person fast. Your call could save a life.”

If you are concerned, call the Coast Guard immediately on 112 or 999.