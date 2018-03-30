  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 30 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spending your Easter weekend by the sea? Don't think twice if you see someone in trouble

The Coast Guard has also urged people planning to go out on the water to make sure they are prepared.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 30 Mar 2018, 12:50 PM
24 minutes ago 796 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3932581
The Coast Guard rescue boat in Achill.
The Coast Guard rescue boat in Achill.
The Coast Guard rescue boat in Achill.

THERE IS SOME cold, rainy weather forecast throughout the Easter weekend, but this may not deter people from hitting the coast on their time off.

The Irish Coast Guard today reminded anyone who is doing activities on or near the water to spend a couple of minutes on a plan before they take off.

“The idea is simple – how will I stay afloat and how will I stay in contact with the Coast Guard of I need help?

If heading out on a boat, people should ensure they are wearing a life jacket and that they have a flare, personal locator beacon, a VHF radio and a whistle.

The Coast Guard has also urged members of the public not to think twice if they see something in the water that does not look right.

“Water temperatures are still cold, and we need to get to that person fast. Your call could save a life.”

If you are concerned, call the Coast Guard immediately on 112 or 999.

Read: Coast Guard helicopter called out as two women sustain leg injuries on Croagh Patrick>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí called to Finding Dory screening after family refused to move seats
113,748  94
2
12-car collision in Galway among several crashes around country as hailstorms hit
98,522  40
3
Protesters gather around the country over treatment of women in criminal justice system
69,142  98
Fora
1
This man has brought a concept that's shaking up London's property market to Ireland
650  0
2
An Irish sports data firm has signed a massive deal with America's soccer body
123  0
3
Forestry group Coillte is looking to sell a chunk of its wind energy business
36  0
The42
1
Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy to leave Ipswich after six years in charge
27,299  45
2
'I'd be a different footballer in Dublin to the one I'll be in Kerry that's for sure'
24,519  2
3
'I’ve been surprised with how professional it is. Everything has been put in place to for us to be successful'
21,703  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
Powerful #IBelieveHer rallies took place all over Ireland today
35,773  0
2
Katie from Room to Improve thinks Dermot deserves an Oscar after last Sunday's episode
16,408  6
3
Ant & Dec's documentary about their Irish heritage has been axed due to its boozy scenes
13,286  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRASH
17 dead as overcrowded bus carrying migrants crashes in Turkey
17 dead as overcrowded bus carrying migrants crashes in Turkey
12-car collision in Galway among several crashes around country as hailstorms hit
Woman in serious condition after crash involving school bus with at least 20 children on board
COURTS
Judge warns David Drumm jury not to carry out research on social media
Judge warns David Drumm jury not to carry out research on social media
US court rules families of 9/11 victims can sue Saudi Arabia
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
HIGH COURT
After criticism of Poland in Irish court, Europe goes on attack over country's 'serious violations'
After criticism of Poland in Irish court, Europe goes on attack over country's 'serious violations'
Woman shot by garda killer Adrian Mackin launches damages case against gardaí
Court overturns decision to release 'black cab rapist' from prison
DRUGS
GardaÃ­ issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
Gardaí issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
Garda checkpoints for drink and drugs to be set up nationwide over Easter weekend
'We need to help people who use drugs make healthier choices, not treat them as criminals'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie