'Copper Face Jacks The Musical': Play by Ross O'Carroll Kelly creator to premiere in July

THE POPULAR DUBLIN nightclub Coppers is set to be the focus of a new musical to debut in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre this July.

Copper Face Jacks: The Musical has been written by Ross O’Carroll Kelly creator Paul Howard, and will feature a love story set on the eve of a Dublin vs Kerry All-Ireland Final.

Tickets for the shows, opening in the Olympia from 5 July, go on sale this Friday 2 March.

It may be horrifically cold in Dublin right now, but the capital will be the setting for this steamy love story featuring musical numbers about a Kerry girl who’s moved to the big smoke and falls for a true blue Dublin team member.

This will be the second in Howard’s trilogy of puppet-based musicals, after Angl0: The Musical.

The third, according to a statement sent through today, will be “Dermot Bannon: The Musical, due to open in a soon-to-be-built Bannon-designed glass box extension on the Abbey Theatre sometime in 2023″.

Howard said: “Once you hear the name Copper Face Jacks: The Musical it’s impossible not to want to make it happen. We’ve been talking about it for a few years now so it’s brilliant to think in just a few months it will be up and running.