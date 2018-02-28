  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Wednesday 28 February, 2018
'Copper Face Jacks The Musical': Play by Ross O'Carroll Kelly creator to premiere in July

Paul Howard hopes the play makes it onto the Leaving Cert curriculum some day.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 4:10 PM
2 hours ago 4,944 Views 11 Comments
Image: Mark Stedman/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman/Rollingnews.ie

THE POPULAR DUBLIN nightclub Coppers is set to be the focus of a new musical to debut in Dublinâ€™s Olympia Theatre this July.

Copper Face Jacks: The Musical has been written by Ross Oâ€™Carroll Kelly creator Paul Howard, and will feature a love story set on the eve of a Dublin vs Kerry All-Ireland Final.

Tickets for the shows, opening in the Olympia from 5 July, go on sale this Friday 2 March.

It may be horrifically cold in Dublin right now, but the capital will be the setting for thisÂ  steamy love story featuring musical numbers about a Kerry girl whoâ€™s moved to the big smoke and falls for a true blue Dublin team member.

This will be the second in Howardâ€™s trilogy of puppet-based musicals, after Angl0: The Musical.

The third, according to a statement sent through today, will be â€œDermot Bannon: The Musical, due to open in a soon-to-be-built Bannon-designed glass box extension on the Abbey Theatre sometime in 2023â€³.

Howard said: â€œOnce you hear the nameÂ CopperÂ Face Jacks: The Musical itâ€™s impossible not to want to make it happen. Weâ€™ve been talking about it for a few years now so itâ€™s brilliant to think in just a few months it will be up and running.

I hope we can do this very special venue justiceâ€¦whilst I also secretly dream of a day when this work is on the Leaving Certificate.

Read:Â â€˜I spend my working life sitting behind a desk thinking in the voice of a south Dublin idiotâ€™

Read:Â Paul Howard had to scrap a Ross Oâ€™Carroll Kelly book because of Donald Trump

