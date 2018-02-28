'Copper Face Jacks The Musical': Play by Ross O'Carroll Kelly creator to premiere in July

THE POPULAR DUBLIN nightclub Coppers is set to be the focus of a new musical to debut in Dublinâ€™s Olympia Theatre this July.

Copper Face Jacks: The Musical has been written by Ross Oâ€™Carroll Kelly creator Paul Howard, and will feature a love story set on the eve of a Dublin vs Kerry All-Ireland Final.

Tickets for the shows, opening in the Olympia from 5 July, go on sale this Friday 2 March.

It may be horrifically cold in Dublin right now, but the capital will be the setting for thisÂ steamy love story featuring musical numbers about a Kerry girl whoâ€™s moved to the big smoke and falls for a true blue Dublin team member.

This will be the second in Howardâ€™s trilogy of puppet-based musicals, after Angl0: The Musical.

The third, according to a statement sent through today, will be â€œDermot Bannon: The Musical, due to open in a soon-to-be-built Bannon-designed glass box extension on the Abbey Theatre sometime in 2023â€³.

Howard said: â€œOnce you hear the nameÂ CopperÂ Face Jacks: The Musical itâ€™s impossible not to want to make it happen. Weâ€™ve been talking about it for a few years now so itâ€™s brilliant to think in just a few months it will be up and running.