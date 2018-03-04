Man (30s) killed in overnight crash in Co Meath

A MAN IN his 30s has died in a crash near Ballivor in Co Meath overnight.

The single-car crash happened at around 4am on the (R156) Raharney Road near Ballivor, gardaí said.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His body will be removed to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan for a post-mortem examination,” a statement said.

“The local coroner has been notified and Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site.

“Local diversions are in place.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact: