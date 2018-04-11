  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Homeless man who told parish priest that he would 'cut his throat' sentenced to 3 months

In a statement to gardaí on the assault, Fr Hogan said he was fearful for his safety.

By Gordon Deegan Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 6:43 PM
1 hour ago 3,248 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3952963
Ennis Courthouse.
Image: Google Maps
Ennis Courthouse.
Ennis Courthouse.
Image: Google Maps

A 37-YEAR-OLD Co Clare man told a parish priest that he would cut his throat in the grounds of a Church last month.

At Ennis District Court today, Judge Patrick Durcan jailed Jamie O’Connor for three months for the assault on the popular parish priest of Ennis, Fr Tom Hogan at the St Peter and Paul Cathedral in Ennis on 22 March.

In a statement to gardaí on the assault, Fr Hogan said that “I was fearful for my own safety in a way that I have never been before during my 20 years in Ennis”.

The assault by O’Connor on Fr Hogan was only defused when another local priest, Fr Ger Fitzgerald came on to the scene and helped pull O’Connor away from a shaken Fr Hogan.

In sentencing the homeless chronic alcoholic, Judge Durcan said that the words spoken by Mr O’Connor to Fr Hogan were “particularly vile”.

Along with imposing the three-month prison term, Judge Durcan has also banned O’Connor from the St Peter and Paul Cathedral and its environs in Ennis for two years.

He said:

That means you are not authorised to attend any funerals of relatives, masses, weddings, baptisms or go to pray at this Church during this time.

Judge Durcan said that Mr O’Connor had displayed ‘appalling behaviour’ when assaulting and haranguing Fr Hogan.

Facts outlined

Giving an outline of the facts, Inspector Kennedy said that around 6.30pm on 22 March Fr Hogan came into the church grounds and saw three homeless people at the time including O’Connor.

Kennedy said that O’Connor was eating and drinking ‘Ruby’ wine he had stolen earlier from ALDI.

Kennedy said that Fr Hogan went about his business in the porch area of the Church when minutes later, O’Connor “bursts through the door of the church and tackles Fr Hogan hurling abuse at him and threatens to cut his throat”.

Kennedy said that O’Connor was living in a nearby tent in the church grounds for the previous three months.

The inspector said that Fr Hogan had asked O’Connor to remove the tent and seek alternative accommodation as there were works going on by a contractor.

Kennedy said that Fr Hogan and a caretaker had removed the tent and stored O’Connor’s belongings and discarded quite a deal of rubbish in the area from O’Connor’s occupation at the site.

Kennedy said that when O’Connor confronted Fr Hogan over the tent removal, O’Connor prevented Fr Hogan from putting the key in the door of the priests’ house 10 metres distance from the church.

“Very afraid” 

Kennedy said that “Fr Hogan was very afraid and fearful that Mr O’Connor was going to throw a punch at him.

“Mr O’Connor placed his hand very forcibly on the upper arm of Fr Hogan and he was very fearful he was going to be punched and harmed.

This went on for a number of minutes. Mr O’Connor was very threatening and physical towards Fr Hogan.

Kennedy said that luckily another priest came along, Fr Ger Fitzgerald placed his arms around him and physically removed him from the area and called the gardaí.

Kennedy said Fr Hogan was asked to come to court yesterday but Fr Hogan didn’t wish to add anything further.

Kennedy said that he knows O’Connor from his time in court and was surprised to hear of O’Connor’s actions.

He said:

It was a very nasty incident.

Solicitor for O’Connor, Stiofán Fitzpatrick said that O’Connor apologises unreservedly to Fr Hogan. He said:

Mr O’Connor has been coming to the Cathedral for a number of years and knows Fr Hogan and Fr Fitzgerald and they have always looked after him and they have extended their assistance to him in the various states he was in.

Fitzpatrick said that all of O’Connor’s belongings were in the tent and he got frustrated when he saw it removed.

He said:

Mr O’Connor is extremely embarrassed because at all times, he has had a good relationship with priests in the Cathedral and they have always assisted him.

Judge Durcan back-dated the prison sentence to 28 March. Durcan told O’Connor to get to grips with his alcoholism, take control of his life and refrain from further criminality.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Israel tried to ban Dublin's Lord Mayor - officials missed him because they thought his first name was 'Ardmheára'
73,553  252
2
Australian woman jailed after 'despicably' faking cancer treatment in order to fund party lifestyle
66,713  60
3
'Cyber persecution' - Ulster Rugby fans take full page ad calling for Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding to be reinstated to team
46,694  0
Fora
1
After three decades in business, the owners of Kiely's in Donnybrook are selling the iconic pub
741  0
2
Profits soared at Seán Quinn's former building supplies and packaging firm last year
198  0
3
A dip in the State's tourism marketing has forced private firms to pick up the slack
85  0
The42
1
Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City's Champions League dream
35,275  95
2
St Patrick's Athletic launch plans for new 12,000-seater stadium in Inchicore
23,197  58
3
European champions too strong for Ireland as first-half goals end unbeaten streak
22,186  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson has reportedly cheated on her days before she gives birth
8,663  0
2
The Royal Wedding is dragging up more headlines about Princess Diana than we can handle
6,213  1
3
Ellen brought the yodelling kid from the meme on to her show where he got a college scholarship from Walmart
5,681  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Homeless man who told parish priest that he would 'cut his throat' sentenced to 3 months
Homeless man who told parish priest that he would 'cut his throat' sentenced to 3 months
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
Man due in court in connection with possession of gun in backpack near train station
GARDAí
'We're in a new era of accountability': 30 garda superintendents under investigation by Gsoc
'We're in a new era of accountability': 30 garda superintendents under investigation by Gsoc
Man arrested after firearm and drugs found in boot of car seized in Co Sligo
We'll need a big increase in Garda numbers at the border after Brexit, senior gardaí say
DUBLIN
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Dublin could be getting a 'flagship' Irish language hub for speakers to meet and speak
'It's just mental' - End justifies the means for hardy house hunters camping out to pay a deposit
RUSSIA
Trump warns Russia over Syria situation, says missiles 'will be coming'
Trump warns Russia over Syria situation, says missiles 'will be coming'
Ex-Russian spy's daughter Yulia Skripal released from the hospital after nerve agent attack
Trump slams 'horrible' alleged chemical attack in Syria, vows to respond 'forcefully'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie