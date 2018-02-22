Dart delayed as fight breaks out over tissue selling scam

A DART TRAIN from Bray to Howth was delayed this afternoon after a fight broke out over people aggressively selling packets of tissues.

The 12:55 service from Bray to Howth was stopped at Shankill station as gardaí were called to the incident.

It’s understood a fight broke out over a scam involving people aggressively selling packets of tissues at inflated prices.

Update: 12:55 Bray Howth is running 20mins late due to passenger trouble onboard — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 22, 2018 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter

The train was delayed for around 20 minutes however normal service resumed when the incident was resolved.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said the practice of people illegally selling tissues crops up sporadically on all its rail services.

The sellers, who target off peak trains, leave a packet of tissues along with a note saying that they are for sale.

Anyone who touches the packet is then told they have bought the tissues and is aggressively pursued for payment.

The spokeswoman encouraged anyone who witnesses the anti-social behaviour to contact a member of staff and they will endeavour to have the person removed from the train.