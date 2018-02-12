Dart passengers are less satisfied than most commuters - but Luas users are delighted

A Dart train. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

DART PASSENGERS ARE the least satisfied commuters in the country, with Bus Eireann users just behind.

The figures are contained in a new National Transport Authority (NTA) survey of over 2,500 customers of all of Ireland’s public transport networks.

The Kantar MillwardBrown survey found that while 91% of commuters had some level of satisfaction with their services, this dipped to 84% for Dart users and 85% for Bus Éireann. On the flipside, Luas users were 98% likely to say they were satisfied, as were 92% of Dublin Bus users.

The survey found 21% of Dart users said that timing is a major negative, with 17% saying it was a positive. 15% said the same on Bus Éireann and 11% on Dublin Bus.

Other negatives for Dart users were frequency of services on weekends, frequency of service from a user’s stop and value for money.

Luas users said that the biggest negative is the ability to get the first tram which arrives.

Public transport apps and websites have an overall satisfaction rating of 85%.

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA, said: “The figures we are releasing today show that public transport customers are very satisfied with the overall level of service that they get on their buses, trains and trams.

“We will not be complacent about this, however. Public transport operates in busy cities, across country roads and connects people across the country, and provides challenges every day. The needs and expectations of customers are central considerations for the ten thousand-plus people working in public transport right across Ireland.”

The research will be repeated yearly.