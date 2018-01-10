The trial of ex-Anglo boss David Drumm is set to start today

THE TRIAL OF former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive David Drumm is set to begin today.

The 51-year-old faces two charges of conspiring to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo by “dishonestly” creating the false and misleading impression that deposits were €7.2 billion larger than they really were.

He also faces a charge of breaching an EU transparency directive while in the same role.

This trial had been set to take place last April, but Judge Karen O’Connor vacated the trial date at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court due to legal issues.

Last January, he was granted free legal aid.

Drumm has yet to enter a plea to these charges.

In November, the court heard that the trial could last up to five months.

