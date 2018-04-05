  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

DCU students stage 'sleep-out' at accommodation complex over 27% hike in rent

Starting next term students will be charged €9,000 for a nine month lease.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 9:57 PM
20 minutes ago 1,834 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3943081
Image: DCU SU
Image: DCU SU

STUDENTS ARE STAGING a ‘sleep-out’ outside Dublin City University  accommodation tonight in protest over a 27% increase in rents.

Earlier today a group of students marched from DCU to Shanowen student residences in Santry to voice their concerns about the “extortionate” rent increases at the north Dublin accommodation complex.

The 600 residents of the complex currently pay  €7,000 for the academic year, however that figure is climbing to €9,000 starting next term.

The students are sleeping rough outside the gates of Shanowen tonight with the president of the student union, Niall Behan, saying “If we cannot afford to sleep in Shanowen, we will sleep outside Shanowen”.

Behan said the demonstrations are a response to Shanowen’s continued lack of engagement with the student union.

“These prices have increased six times since opening and the rate has over doubled, but no improvements have been made,” he said.

The campaign has gained 18,000 signatures on the petition, the support of the USI and every Students’ Union in the country and dozens of politicians and Irish influencers.

DCU President Brian McCraith described the rent hikes as “unacceptable”.

“The issue has the potential to limit the scale of future university investments and will inevitably result in increased rental costs for Irish and international students,” he added.

The student union are calling for the total reversal of the increases and for the creation of legislation to protect students from being exploited.

Shanowen Residences has yet to respond to TheJournal.ie‘s request for comment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Hotel security guard sacked after showing guest her own 'sex tape' awarded €6,000 for unfair dismissal
53,627  0
2
'My first thought when I was raped was whether or not I was pregnant - that shouldn't be the case'
41,991  202
3
Woman awarded €11k after claiming employer asked to change her name to 'something more Irish'
38,464  24
Fora
1
A major Irish building firm claims Carillion's collapse has forced it into examinership
264  0
2
'It will surely raise concerns' – Commercial stamp duty takings are well below target this year
178  0
3
A Dublin startup wants to help taxi drivers and freelancers get steady pay cheques
118  0
The42
1
UFC fighter injured as Conor McGregor and entourage cause mayhem in Brooklyn
48,345  71
2
Golfer dislocates ankle while celebrating hole-in-one in Masters par-three competition
45,280  18
3
Footage emerges from inside Manchester City's team bus before Liverpool clash
38,050  86
DailyEdge.ie
1
Emma Willis accidentally said 'face of the arse' during a very serious interview on This Morning
7,946  1
2
A guy on First Dates ended up sitting beside his ex-wife in the restaurant and it was very awkward
7,584  3
3
H&M has a dupe of Kate Middleton's wedding gown, and it's already sold out online
6,390  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Data Commissioner 'actively supervising Facebookâs progress in cleaning up its act'
Data Commissioner 'actively supervising Facebook’s progress in cleaning up its act'
Cambridge Analytica: UK regulator probing Facebook over data used in political campaigns
Poll: Do you trust Facebook?
COURTS
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei's nationality still unknown 92 days after murder
Collapse of Carillion pushes building contractor Sammon into examinership
GARDAí
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
'We’re coming to a loose end': Family appeals for help finding man missing since Monday
Man arrested after €27.8k, drugs, car and designer watch seized in CAB searches
DUBLIN
Hotel security guard sacked after showing guest her own 'sex tape' awarded â¬6,000 for unfair dismissal
Hotel security guard sacked after showing guest her own 'sex tape' awarded €6,000 for unfair dismissal
Man arrested in connection with murder of Polish man
Charlestown Shopping Centre could be yours for €35.5 million

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie