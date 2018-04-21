  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Deaf and partially blind dog led rescuers to child in Australian bushland after keeping her safe

Seventeen-year-old blue heeler Max stayed with the child through a rainy night before leading family and rescuers to her.

By AFP Saturday 21 Apr 2018, 1:34 PM
1 hour ago 7,756 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3970689
Image: Queensland Police Service via Facebook
Image: Queensland Police Service via Facebook

A DEAF AND partially blind dog that kept a lost three-year-old girl safe in Australian bushland overnight was awarded police honours after leading rescuers to the child.

Emergency services began a search on foot and from the air for Aurora after the young girl wandered off into bushland on a rural property in Queensland state.

Seventeen-year-old blue heeler Max stayed with the child through a rainy night before leading family and rescuers to her on Saturday morning after more than 15 hours in the wild.

“Leisa (the child’s grandmother) heard Aurora’s voice, found Max first, and then Max led her to Aurora,” Leisa’s partner Kelly Benston said, adding the dog was partially blind and deaf.

Police were quick to make the hero pooch one of their own.

“SUCH A GOOD BOY, MAX!,” Queensland Police posted on Facebook.

“For keeping her safe until she was found, you’re now an honorary police dog!,” police posted alongside a picture of family pet.

31118475_10156553223523254_7202195804581589295_n Source: Queensland Police Service via Facebook

To the relief of her distraught family the three-year-old was in good health, rescuers said, suffering just minor scratches.

She was found on the property about two kilometres from the family home.

“The area around the house is quite mountainous and is very inhospitable terrain to go walking in,” emergency services coordinator Ian Phipps told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“So she’d travelled quite a distance with her dog that was quite loyal to her,” he added.

© – AFP, 2018

