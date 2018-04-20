Democratic Party sues Russia, Trump campaign and WikiLeaks alleging conspiracy

THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL Committee has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the Russian government, the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks alleging a conspiracy to help Donald Trump win the 2016 US Presidential election.

The Washington Post reported this afternoon that the DNC filed the lawsuit in federal district court in Manhattan.

“During the 2016 presidential campaign, Russia launched an all-out assault on our democracy, and it found a willing and active partner in Donald Trump’s campaign,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement.

“This constituted an act of unprecedented treachery: the campaign of a nominee for President of the United States in league with a hostile foreign power to bolster its own chance to win the presidency,” he said.

The lawsuit names several prominent Trump aides who met with Russian nationals during the campaign as defendants, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and campaign deputy Robert Gates.

Both men have been indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

It also names Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Trump associate Roger Stone as defendants. It alleges that the Trump campaign “gleefully welcomed Russia’s help” in the election.

President Trump has repeatedly denied that his campaign colluded with Russia. The Russian government has also denied that it attempted to meddle in the election.

The Republican led House Intelligence Committee revealed last month that it found no evidence of collusion following its year-long investigation. The conclusion was rejected by Democrats on the committee.