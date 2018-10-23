This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 23 October, 2018
'Urgent structural assessments' ordered at 30 schools after concerns raised at Dublin school

The Minister for Education said that “various degrees of deficiencies” had been identified during initial fire assessments.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 8:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/maroke
Image: Shutterstock/maroke

THE DEPARTMENT OF Education has ordered an examination of 30 schools built in the past ten years after “significant structural issues” were recently identified at a north Dublin school.

On Sunday, it was announced that a building at Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan would be closing immediately after concerns were raised by engineers, following initial issues identified at a fire safety assessment.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Minister for Education Joe McHugh said that during fire assessments at a number of schools, “various degrees of deficiencies” had been identified. 

The schools involved were built by Western Building Systems (WBS), based in Tyrone.

McHugh said there were “ varying degrees of fire concerns and safety concerns – minor to major – in the WBS schools”.

“Safety is at the heart of this,” he said. “We’re also working on a comprehensive solution.”

The minister said it was possible that – similarly to Ardgillan – pupils might be asked to stay at home if major concerns are flagged at them. “We’re starting a comprehensive engineering assessment of other schools,” he said.

McHugh said that these schools were built in the context of the “rapid build” programme back in 2008 and said that it may be a case that they were built “too quickly”.

“It’s no excuse for not taking responsibility,” he said. “It’s about finding solutions. I’ve also started asking the questions: what happened, what went wrong.”

The department is engaging in legal proceedings against WBS over a small number of schools, and McHugh added the litigation process will help firm answers to those questions.

After the building behind the plaster work in two classrooms was examined on Friday at Ardgillan, a consultant working on behalf of the patron of the school discovered these “significant structural issues”.

Transition Year students at the school have been asked to remain at home and other classes have been moved because of the issues.

total of 200 students have been affected by the 18 classrooms that have been put out of use.

The 30 schools identified for examination are based in Dublin with others in Laois, Kildare and Cork also included.

The “urgent structural assessments” are set to begin in the coming days.

TheJournal.ie has asked Western Building Systems for comment.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
sean@thejournal.ie

