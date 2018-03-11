  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
55-year-old Irishman to become oldest person to travel around the world on a bike

Dermot Higgins set off on his 31,000km journey last June. He’s set to return to Dublin on 1 April.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 5,073 Views 7 Comments
INSPIRED BY CHILDHOOD tales of Phileas Fogg and his around the world trip, Irishman Dermot Higgins is set to complete a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person to circumnavigate the globe by bicycle.

Retired teacher Dermot Higgins, from Rush, Dublin embarked on a 31,000km cycle around the world last June in an attempt to break a world record while raising funds for Trócaire and the UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development.

At 55 years old, the father of four set out to become the oldest person in the world successfully complete the challenge.

Seven months into his journey, Higgins has trekked through 21 countries. He kicked off the trip in Madrid and travelled through Europe, Central and South-East Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Higgins is currently in the US. He is set to arrive in Washington DC just before St Patrick’s Day. Once there, he will meet a host of leaders including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Following this, Higgins will travel to New York City where he will take part in the city’s St Patrick’s Day parade.

From here, he will undertake the last leg of his journey from Lisbon to Madrid where he’ll be joined by a group of 12 friends. He is set to arrive back in Dublin on Sunday 1 April.

“Completely the round the world cycle will be my life’s ambition realised. Having the opportunity to promote Global Globes and to support Trócaire is the icing on the cake,” Higgins said.

In I’m in really high spirits at the moment though feeling a little cold travelling through Bible belt America.  The thought that in a week’s time I’ll be in Washington where I believe I can really make my voice heard in relation to promoting what’s really important to me –  sustainability!

Trócaire’s fundraising manager, Reidin O’Connor said: “What Dermot has undertaken is an extraordinary challenge. Not only that, but he’s using his challenge to shine a light on global poverty and social justice.

“Here in Trócaire, we’ve been following his progress closely and his commitment has been really inspiring over the past year. We wish him the best of luck for the last leg of his journey and I hope that he achieves everything he has worked so hard for.”

Dermot Higgins is raising funds for Trócaire online here.

