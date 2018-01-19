'This should not have happened': Parents of baby who died shortly after birth settle case with hospital

TWO PARENTS WHOSE baby boy died just over 12 hours after he was born have received an apology from Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.

Evan Tuite suffered a number of injuries including a fractured skull and a significant brain injury during a forceps delivery in June 2012.

The High Court heard today a statement from the hospital offering “sincere and heartfelt sympathy” to Evan’s parents Fiona Tuite and Ivan Murphy, RTÉ reported.

The hospital, however, had not admitted liability until late last year. Both parents have settled their cases against the hospital.

Baby Evan Tuite's parents said his death should not have happened at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital pic.twitter.com/AY19WILBUd — RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 19, 2018

Speaking outside court today, Murphy said:”Our son Evan was born on 14 June 2012 at 6.20am. He passed away in his mother’s arms at 7.15pm. In this day and age it should not have happened to Evan or any other child.

It took five and a half years to admit liability…. This should not have happened and could have been avoided.

Everyday I wish and pray we could have that day back again… If only he sent Fiona for a section, our baby would have been here today.

He would now be going to school, playing with his friends and have the same life and love as any other child.

Murphy also said that an inquest has not yet been held for his son, and urged for a date to be set for it immediately.