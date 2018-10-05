This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 5 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FIFA maker EA Sports issues statement to describe Cristiano Ronaldo rape allegations as 'concerning'

The footballer’s relationship with his sponsors could be in jeopardy over the allegations.

By AFP Friday 5 Oct 2018, 12:04 PM
1 hour ago 4,930 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4270043
Cristiano Ronaldo during a Serie A match between Juventus and Napoli at the Allianz Stadium.
Image: Alberto Gandolfo/PA Images
Cristiano Ronaldo during a Serie A match between Juventus and Napoli at the Allianz Stadium.
Cristiano Ronaldo during a Serie A match between Juventus and Napoli at the Allianz Stadium.
Image: Alberto Gandolfo/PA Images

VIDEO GAME MAKER EA Sports has described rape allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo, a leading figure in their successful FIFA series, as “concerning”.

The Portuguese footballer’s relationship with his sponsors could be in jeopardy after police in Las Vegas announced they were reopening a rape case against him.

The allegations were made by a former model, Kathryn Mayorga, relating to an incident during the summer of 2009, when Ronaldo moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid.

Mayorga claims she was pressured into signing a non-disclosure agreement in 2010 to keep the alleged rape secret and is seeking at least $200,000 in penalties and damages.

In a statement today, EA Sports said: “We are closely monitoring the situation, as we expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA’s values.”

It follows a similar statement from Nike, with the company saying it was “deeply concerned” by the allegations, while shares in Juventus – for whom Ronaldo plays – fell by over 5% on the Italian stock exchange on Friday.

Fans angered

Ronaldo’s move to the Italian champions was a huge boost both on and off the field, with shares rising 180% to a record price of over €1.80 on September 20.

But the Turin-based club woke up to the sobering news on Friday that over 5% had been wiped off the value of their shares after the Milan stock exchange opened.

At midday on Friday they were worth €1.25 a share.

Juventus have so far stood behind Ronaldo, but the Italian club’s reaction to the issue has angered some fans.

The Portuguese striker “has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus”, the club wrote on Twitter Thursday, breaking their silence over the allegations.

“The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion.”

Juventus later posted a video on YouTube and Twitter showing Ronaldo working up a sweat as he trained with his teammates for Saturday’s league game against Udinese.

“Juventus go for goal. Cristiano Ronaldo finds the target!” read the caption beside the video.

The defending Serie A champions’ tweets were widely panned on social media as “shockingly dismissive and insensitive”.

“You’d expect a more nuanced and sensitive approach from such a mega organisation,” said one tweet.

Portugal coach

Ronaldo has vehemently denied the accusations.

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me,” he tweeted in English on Wednesday.

“Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.

“My clear conscious [sic] will thereby allow me to await with tranquility the results of any and all investigations,” he added on his Twitter feed, which has 75 million followers.

Portugal said Thursday Ronaldo will play no part in the country’s next four internationals, but he was given backing from Portugal coach Fernando Santos and the president of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), Fernando Gomes.

Asked about the allegations, Santos said: “I know Cristiano Ronaldo very well and I fully believe his word when he says he would never commit a crime like this.”

Gomes also spoke up for Ronaldo.

“I believe what he said … because I’ve known Ronaldo for many years and I can attest to his good character,” he said.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Driver who said sat nav directed him down Dublin's Grafton Street had expired NCT and no L plates
    46,313  51
    2
    		Body recovered from sea in Clare
    41,239  10
    3
    		Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    39,016  48
    Fora
    1
    		'My accountant said I should get a 9-5 job - that made me more determined to make it work'
    392  0
    2
    		Low VAT rates may be divisive now, but looser EU rules could open a whole new can of worms
    277  0
    3
    		Cash-in-transit firm G4S got a million-euro sales bump after losing a major competitor
    201  0
    The42
    1
    		Back in charge! Horan returns as Mayo appoint new senior football manager
    29,554  51
    2
    		O'Neill 'surprised' by report claiming Declan Rice has chosen England
    24,528  61
    3
    		All-Ireland winning minor boss Keane set to become Kerry's new senior manager
    21,483  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The way the media speaks about author Catriona Lally's day job is telling of how it views the service industry
    4,212  4
    2
    		Stephen Hawking's ex-wife said The Theory of Everything ignored the 'day-to-day' care she gave Hawking
    4,179  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    3,742  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Dublin mother who flung boiling water at shop worker's face to be sentenced
    Dublin mother who flung boiling water at shop worker's face to be sentenced
    Tracking device was put under car of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan, court hears
    Irish surgeon accused of fraud suggested staff on his estate involved in burglary
    DUBLIN
    Vodafone apologises for sending people 'smashed' pictures of themselves as marketing tactic
    Vodafone apologises for sending people 'smashed' pictures of themselves as marketing tactic
    European investment group to acquire Clerys building in deal reportedly worth over €60m
    Gardaí seek help to trace 14-year-old missing from her Dublin home since 29 September
    RUSSIA
    'Spy mania': West accuses Russia of global hacking conspiracy
    'Spy mania': West accuses Russia of global hacking conspiracy
    Netherlands expels 'Russian agents' after foiling cyber attack on chemical weapons watchdog
    UK accuses Russian spies of 'reckless' global cyber attacks
    HOUSING
    Over 94% of rental properties beyond reach of people dependent on state housing benefits
    Over 94% of rental properties beyond reach of people dependent on state housing benefits
    Poll: Do you think protests will have a positive effect on the housing crisis?
    'We're conning our young people': Thousands take part in Raise the Roof protest

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie