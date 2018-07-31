This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 31 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I don't see it going anywhere': Fianna Fáil TD dismisses prospect Éamon Ó Cúiv may run for president

A letter sent to councillors across the country calling for support for Ó Cúiv to be the next president of Ireland.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 31 Jul 2018, 10:13 AM
25 minutes ago 1,397 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4156196
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A FIANNA FÁIL TD has dismissed the suggestion that his party colleague Éamon Ó Cúiv may run for president.

It emerged yesterday that a letter calling for support for Ó Cúiv to be the next president of Ireland had been sent to councillors across the country.

The letter was sent by Galway Councillor Ollie Crowe who said the TD would make an “outstanding candidate”. He said he had told Ó Cúiv about his plan to sent out the letter, but the TD west Galway TD has yet to publicly comment on it himself.

Party leader Micheál Martin confirmed last month that the party will support President Michael D Higgins’ candidacy. Fianna Fáil councillors were also asked by the party not to facilitate the nomination of any challenger to the incumbent.

In his letter to councillors, Crowe said “sitting on the sidelines is simply not a suitable or appropriate option, our party’s role is to run in political races not turn away from them”.

“The lack of consultation with representatives and members of the party in making this decision was an error but it is not one we need to live with.”

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins said the position of the party has been “very clear” and that members of the parliamentary party had been given a chance at their meeting last month to make their views known.

“I don’t really see this going anywhere to tell you the truth,” he said.

Éamon Ó Cúiv, from my own point of view, is a very straight up, stand up type of guy and if he were interested in running for the presidency, he would have said it at the time when it was discussed at our parliamentary party [meeting].

He said he had spoken to councillors in his constituency and they were not “queuing up to me to say we should have a presidential candidate”.

“I don’t think he will be running,” he said.

Waterford County Council is due to address the topic at its meeting later today – follow our reporter Paul Hosford for updates. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Woman sees €20 sticking out of man's wallet in garda station - takes it - gets immediately arrested
57,247  58
2
Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper
54,582  0
3
Ready to burst: 12-pack Durex condoms recalled over fault concerns
42,242  50
Fora
1
Poll: Do you think restaurants should charge customers who fail to show for a booking?
665  0
2
An Irish meat processor has acquired a UK rival to help Brexit-proof its business
232  0
3
After another bump in the road, here's what we know about the National Broadband Plan
158  0
The42
1
RTÉ confirm they will televise both Super 8 games and Galway-Clare replay next Sunday
51,488  29
2
Supporters left unimpressed after mad dash and long queues for Galway-Clare replay tickets
34,817  38
3
O'Sullivan hits out at Cork substitutions but claims 'bottler' tag is disgusting
34,507  65
DailyEdge
1
Una Foden learned of Ben's infidelity through text messages... it's The Dredge
23,693  3
2
What the hell is the Kiki Challenge that police are warning the public against?
10,152  2
3
Kim Kardashian posted a video where her sisters praised her for looking 'anorexic' and people are gobsmacked
8,456  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper
Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder to be granted bail
Verdicts in Gareth Hutch murder trial to be handed down in October
AUSTRALIA
Man admits he killed woman and toddler, before dumping child's body in suitcase
Man admits he killed woman and toddler, before dumping child's body in suitcase
'A warrior for love, life and liberation' - Tom Meagher's tribute to Jill on 10 year wedding anniversary
Pope Francis accepts resignation of Australian archbishop found guilty of abuse cover-up
POLL
Poll: Did you watch Love Island?
Poll: Did you watch Love Island?
Poll: Do you think gambling ads should be banned from sports?
Mugabe hopes his former party will lose Zimbabwe election

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie