Thousands march in Dublin calling for Eighth Amendment to be retained

A RALLY IN support of retaining the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution drew tens of thousands to the streets of Dublin today.

Earlier this week, the Save the 8th campaign group said this would be “the biggest event of the campaign”.

We’re on Eden Quay as the bottom of the rally is leaving Parnell Square!! Tens of thousands here at #save8rally! #savethe8th pic.twitter.com/uUYB65sNLf — Rallyforlife (@theRallyforLife) March 10, 2018 Source: Rallyforlife /Twitter

Those marching went down O’Connell Street and across to the south side, with the rally ending up with speeches at Merrion Square.

The rally comes two days after the government published the wording of how the Eighth Amendment may change in the upcoming referendum, set to take place this May.

Campaign spokesperson Niamh Uí Bhriain said that today’s marchers would convey the message that they are opposed to repealing the Eighth and any changes to the Ireland’s abortion laws.

She said earlier this week: “This Saturday will see tens of thousands of Irish people taking to the streets to show that Irish people value life and want to protect the lives of our future generations.

The rally will feature speakers who will, amongst other things, share their personal stories of crisis pregnancy, diagnosis of life limiting conditions, abortion regret and reasons why Ireland should save the 8th.



The campaign claimed that 100,000 people attended today’s rally, and said that attendees came from all over the country.

Eighth referendum

In the event of a vote to repeal, the text of the amendment will be replaced by this line: “Provision may be made by law for the regulation of termination of pregnancies.”

In line with the all-party Oireachtas Committee recommendation, the government has said it would legislate for termination up to 12 weeks of pregnancy to be permitted without specific indication in the event that the electorate votes to repeal the Eighth Amendment.