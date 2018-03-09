'We remember you, Savita': Minister outlines proposed clauses that will regulate abortion

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has outlined the details of the policy paper that outlines how the government intends to legislate for abortion.

Yesterday, the Cabinet approved the policy paper, which includes over 20 clauses or key points, that will be included in the abortion legislation (should a referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment be passed).

The legislation is not due to be published until the end of March.

Along with the policy paper approval, the wording that will replace the Eighth Amendment in the event that a vote to repeal it is passed was also approved.

The referendum bill, which was also rubber-stamped yesterday, has now been published, and is being debated in the Dáil today.

Addressing the House today, Harris said:

We are here because of the courage of women like Amanda Mellet and Siobhán Whelan, and so many others, who publicly relived the worst moments of their lives to make us to think about why change is needed in this country.

We stand here knowing the tragedy which befell Savita Halappanavar and her family. We remember you, Savita. We remember Miss X. We remember A, B, C & D. We remember Miss Y. We remember Miss P.

I cannot live with that. I cannot ignore that. If this Oireachtas facilitates a referendum I will be casting my ballot for repeal, and asking others to do the same, because I cannot live any longer with a law that sees a woman or girl who has been brutally raped forced to continue a pregnancy or travel to another country if she cannot.

The wording

Taking TDs through the bill, he said it included two sections and a schedule. The wording of the proposed constitutional amendment is as follows:

Provision may be made by law for the regulation of termination of pregnancy



The minister said he is publishing a short policy paper today which affirms the intention to permit termination of pregnancy in cases where the life or health of the pregnant woman is at risk, without a distinction between risk from physical or mental health.

It confirms that in such cases assessments would be made by two appropriate medical practitioners.

It proposes to make provision for access to termination of pregnancy on an emergency basis, on the assessment of one medical practitioner.

Termination of pregnancy will also be permitted on the grounds of a foetal condition which is likely to lead to death before or shortly after birth. In these cases, two appropriate medical practitioners would be involved in the assessment, recognising that these complex medical cases are currently managed by multi-disciplinary teams.

“Women in these awful, heartbreaking situations will consider different options, and many will choose to continue with the pregnancy. But others may not. In these cases, the people best placed to make such a decision are the woman and her doctors, and I trust them to do so,” said Harris.

Abortion up to 12 weeks

In line with the all-party Oireacthas Committee’s recommendation, termination up to 12 weeks of pregnancy will be permitted without specific indication.

“But I am proposing to introduce a time period that is required to elapse between the assessment by a medical practitioner and the procedure being carried out,” said Harris.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said today that the proposed “consideration period” will be less than five days.

Any woman requesting an abortion will have first visit her GP or practitioner. She will then have to wait to consider her decision until she is permitted to have a termination.

When asked about the time period on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show today, the Taoiseach said : “I don’t think it will be five days I think it will be shorter than that.”

The proposed legislation is not without restriction, Harris said.

I believe it is reasonable that there would be a brief period of time after the woman has had her first consultation with her doctor for all the options to be considered, to allow informed consent. This is not an unusual medical principle.

Only medical practitioners on the Medical Council’s register would be permitted to assess and, where appropriate, carry out the procedure, clarified the minister.

Doctors

Such medical practitioners are subject to the professional and ethical standards of the Medical Council, and are governed by the provisions of the Medical Practitioners Act 2007.

Where there is a foetal condition likely to lead to death before or shortly after birth, or where maternal life or health is at risk, it is proposed that a gestational limit would not be included.

“Attending medical practitioners are best placed to make assessments and decisions on how to best proceed based on each individual clinical situation. I want to say the spectre of late or full term abortions is not the reality. It’s important to be clear and truthful that in cases where the foetus is viable early delivery and the full range of neonatal care are the reality,” said Harris.

Offences

The minister then set out what will be an offence under the new law.

While termination of pregnancy would be lawful in the circumstances set out, it is proposed to retain the offence of intentional destruction of the unborn in defined circumstances.

“Abortion will be unlawful outside of these defined circumstances,” he said.

However, a woman who procures or seeks to procure a termination of pregnancy for herself would not be guilty of an offence.

“We should not seek to criminalise women in these situations.”

The minister said a number of other issues not covered by the Joint Committee in its recommendations will be legislated for. These include setting out provisions similar to those in the 2013 Act on consent and permitting conscientious objection.

In line with the 2013 Act, it would also be proposed to require certification by the appropriate medical practitioners in all cases of termination of pregnancy, and notification of each procedure by the medical practitioner to the Minister for Health.

Similarly, it would be proposed that provision would be made for a formal review process for a woman in certain defined circumstances.

Reports on notifications and reviews would be published annually by the minister and the HSE.

Harris said denying reality has become an Irish “bad habit”.

He asked the politicians in the Dáil today “sitting in their comfortable brown leather chairs” to think of the women travelling to the UK today for an abortion, and to think of the women sitting in their bedrooms today taking an abortion bill.

He concluded by commending the bill to the House.

You can watch a livestream of proceedings on TheJournal.ie Facebook page.