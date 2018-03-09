  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 9 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar to thank Choctaw Nation for support during Famine

The Taoiseach is travelling to the US next week.

By Órla Ryan Friday 9 Mar 2018, 10:00 AM
2 hours ago 12,638 Views 77 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3893993

0084 Beast from the East Press_90538686 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Source: RollingNews.ie

THE TAOISEACH IS set to visit the Choctaw Nation in Oklahoma during a visit to the US next week.

Leo Varadkar will thank the Native American community for money their ancestors gave to help Irish people affected by the Great Famine in 1847.

Despite facing starvation and poverty themselves, the Choctaw people contributed $170 (€150) – which is about $4,400 (€3,950) today – to send food aid when they heard about Ireland’s struggle.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Varadkar said: “I am captivated by the story of the Choctaws. They were expelled from their ancestral lands in Mississippi, and lost many members of their tribe on the Trail of Tears. Many starved to death or died from exhaustion during their journey on foot to the reservation in Oklahoma.

A few years later, the Choctaw heard of the Irish famine, and of the suffering of our people. Even though some of the people who took their lands were Irish, the Choctaw understood our pain and felt kinship with us, because they had experienced it themselves.

“This is one of the oldest connections we have with America, and it’s a kinship I wish to renew through my visit.”

Cork sculpture

Last year a delegation of over 15 representatives, including Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton, attended a public ceremony in Midleton in Cork at which a sculpture commemorating the donation was officially unveiled.

geograph-5211210-by-hywel-williams-1 The sculpture in Midleton, Cork Source: Alex Pentek

Varadkar will meet Batton next week and make a presentation to the community. The Taoiseach will be in the US ahead of the traditional St Patrick’s week visit to Washington DC.

The sculpture in Cork, Kindred Spirits, was made by sculptor Alex Pentek. It was commissioned in 2013 to commemorate the donation. It has nine 20-foot eagle feathers arranged in a circle shape reaching towards the sky, representing a bowl filled with food.

Read: Choctaw Chief to visit sculpture that commemorates his nation’s generosity during Irish famine

Read: Diarmuid Martin says Mary McAleese’s criticism of the Church was ‘brutally stark’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (77)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Stuart Olding says 'everything that happened that night was completely consensual'
62,166  0
2
Couple awarded €20,000 after being wrongly accused of not paying for a meal at a restaurant
49,034  0
3
Irish physicist sentenced to 7 years in psychiatric hospital for attempting to kill professor with axe
45,808  15
Fora
1
A Lucan restaurant has to pay €20,000 to a couple accused of not settling the bill
1,740  0
2
Ireland's tallest building is being bought by one of the country's biggest landlords
1,267  0
3
Dublin IT jobs could be sent offshore in Aer Lingus's latest shakeup
291  0
The42
1
'I never had an interest in being a footballer until I saw what James had'
30,939  5
2
Henderson makes the bench as Ringrose returns to Ireland's centre for Scotland clash
26,086  53
3
'I haven't taken a senior player' - Martin O'Neill upset with Michael for bringing religion into allegiance debate
25,077  43
DailyEdge.ie
1
Aer Lingus offered women priority boarding for International Women's Day and it caused a LOT of controversy
7,687  8
2
30 brilliant Irish women you need to follow on Twitter immediately
7,389  0
3
Which Inspirational Irish Woman Are You?
5,660  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Court hears postman, accused of causing death of woman by dangerous driving, told eye expert that he didn't drive
Court hears postman, accused of causing death of woman by dangerous driving, told eye expert that he didn't drive
Choke hold that HSE paramedic allegedly put on student nurse 'could have been life-threatening', court hears
Family calls for fresh autopsy for woman who died of sepsis after being 'scalded' with hot tea
LEO VARADKAR
'We remember you, Savita': Minister outlines proposed clauses that will regulate abortion
'We remember you, Savita': Minister outlines proposed clauses that will regulate abortion
Varadkar to thank Choctaw Nation for support during Famine
'Ireland first': Donald Tusk says every EU leader 'wants to protect peace process and avoid hard border'
WOMEN
Diarmuid Martin says Mary McAleese's criticism of the Church was 'brutally stark'
Diarmuid Martin says Mary McAleese's criticism of the Church was 'brutally stark'
'Unacceptable sexist behaviour': Spanish women stage unprecedented strike for rights
'Male celibates advise the Pope on what women really want, that is ludicrous'
FEMINISM
23 of the best celebrity Instagrams from International Women's Day
23 of the best celebrity Instagrams from International Women's Day
Mary McAleese says it's 'pure codology' that women can't become priests
Poll: Are you a feminist?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie