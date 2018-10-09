This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Community gather to send Emma Mhic Mhathuna on her final journey

The first of two funeral masses takes place at Seipeal na Carraige, Baile na nGall this morning.

By Aisling O'Rourke Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 6:00 AM
22 minutes ago 633 Views 1 Comment
Emma Mhic Mhathuna who passed away on Sunday at 37-years-old.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

FRIENDS AND FAMILY of Emma Mhic Mhathuna will gather today to bid farewell to the mother of five. 

37-year-old Emma died on Sunday after a long battle with cancer, she was one of the 221 women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal, which saw patients receive incorrect information about their smear test results. 19 of the women have died. 

Emma learned in April, that her 2013 smear had been read incorrectly, and that her cancer had returned. However by the time she was informed of her condition her prognosis left her with a matter months to live. 

The mother of five came to national prominence as she fought to learn the truth about her own health and how the CervicalCheck crisis arose. 

In July, Emma came to a settlement of €7.5 million after launching legal action against the HSE and Quest Diagnostics, the US-based company that analysed her smear test results.

After the settlement she stood on the steps of the High Court in a long red dress, which she later said her children had picked out for her:

It makes a big difference for all women because it’s a significant amount and it’s a kick in the profit of Quest, and they’re not going to like that, and it makes more sense to read the smear tests properly than to be shelling out a lot of money.

 Tributes have been paid to Emma for her courage  in the face of her own death, with her friend Julie Malone describing her as a “lioness of a mother”. 

The first of two funeral masses will take place in her parish church, Seipeal na Carraige, Baile na nGall at 11 o’clock this morning. Emma will then be removed to St Mary’s Pro Cathedral, Dublin for funeral mass on Wednesday 12.45pm followed by burial at Laragh Bryan Cemetery in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

Emma is survived by her five children, Natasha, James, Mario, Oisin and Donnacha and her father Peter. Her mother Annette predeceased the 37-year-old. 

A book of condolence has been opened by South Dublin County Council in Emma’s honour. 

Mayor Mark Ward said, “Emma was a warrior, a leading campaigner for social justice and a ruthless campaigner for truth”.

Emma’s family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Brother Kevin Crowley, of the Capuchin Day Centre, Bow Street, Dublin. The service provides meals for thousands of people in need on a daily basis. 

Her family has asked that their home remain private, as they come to terms with Emma’s passing. 

