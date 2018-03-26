Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

DCU students launching Anam, an artistic showcase of culture, song and poetry today. Source: Julien Behal

INTERNATIONAL

Queen guitarist Brian May hands in a petition with over 400k signatures urging the UK to introduce a fur import ban Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

#EXPELLED: More than a dozen European countries and the US have expelled Russian diplomats over the Sergei Skripal affair.

#NOT FOR ME: The UK civil servant tasked with finding a solution to the Irish border issue has quit the job.

#RUSSIA: Witnesses said fire alarms did not go off as 64 people died in a Siberia shopping centre fire.

PARTING SHOT

ITV is attempting to raise awareness around male suicide, with this showcase on the roof of it’s London studio.

It is 84 life-sized sculptures, acting as visual representations of the 84 real men who die by suicide every week in the UK.