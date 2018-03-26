Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said he now backs abortion up to 12 weeks, as proposed by government.
- A three-bed semi-detached house now costs an average of €229,111.
- The family of Elisha Gault is in mourning after the body of the missing 14-year-old was discovered.
- Gardaí are considering industrial action over the government’s refusal to let them strike.
- The judge in the rugby rape trial has told the jury they must “decide where the truth lies”.
- Fuming customers have said tech retailer Click.ie hasn’t shipped their phones or issued receipts.
- The mystery winner of Saturday’s €5.6 million Lotto jackpot has come forward.
- Frosty, wintry weather is set to return later this week.
- The widow of a man who died in London 16 months ago still hasn’t been told the cause of his death.
- The Defence Forces are looking to recruit 480 people to help “defend against modern threats”.
INTERNATIONAL
#EXPELLED: More than a dozen European countries and the US have expelled Russian diplomats over the Sergei Skripal affair.
#NOT FOR ME: The UK civil servant tasked with finding a solution to the Irish border issue has quit the job.
#RUSSIA: Witnesses said fire alarms did not go off as 64 people died in a Siberia shopping centre fire.
PARTING SHOT
ITV is attempting to raise awareness around male suicide, with this showcase on the roof of it’s London studio.
It is 84 life-sized sculptures, acting as visual representations of the 84 real men who die by suicide every week in the UK.
