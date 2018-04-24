  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Macron visits Trump, funds disappear from Ulster Bank accounts and Toronto van attacker charged – It’s The Fix.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 8:58 PM
43 minutes ago 1,662 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

sci fi 236_90543195 The launch of the Dublin Sci-Fi Film Festival with original Planet of the Apes character Cornelius, in the Light House Cinema , Dublin Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • A group of over 50 pro-life supporters who claim to be “progressive, republican and of the left” held a rally outside the GPO this afternoon in favour of the Eighth Amendment.
  • A farmer was in court in relation to the dumping of 12 animal carcasses off west Clare cliffs.
  • A woman who was allegedly raped by her older brother told a jury how she confronted him after the abuse stopped, telling him she would see him in court one day.
  • Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger got a talking to by the Dáil’s Leas Ceann Comhairle after she held up a Repeal sign during Leaders’ Questions.
  • Three people were hospitalised following a four-car collision on the south quays in Dublin.
  • Ulster Bank said an account glitch which resulted in funds disappearing from customers’ accounts was the result of human error.
  • The Criminal Justice Board in Northern Ireland commissioned an independent review of how serious sexual offence cases are handled.
  • A trainee garda who is originally from outside the country resigned after an investigation found he was involved in a sham marriage.
  • A man who was sentenced to three years in prison in relation to an assault in a south Dublin bookmakers, and who has always maintained his innocence, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal.

WORLD

U.S.-WHASHINGTON D.C.-TRUMP-MACRON US President Donald Trump (1st L) and First Lady Melania Trump (2nd L) pose for photos with French President Emmanuel Macron (1st R) and his wife Mrs. Brigitte Macron at the White House in Washington DC Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#ALFIE: A British judge heard a new appeal from the parents of a terminally ill toddler who want to take him to Italy for treatment – something British courts have ruled isn’t in the child’s interest.

#UNITED STATES: US president Donald Trump pilloried the Iran nuclear deal as “insane” and threatened “problems” if Tehran restarts enrichment, while receiving France’s visiting leader Emmanuel Macron.

#TORONTO: A man was charged over an incident in Toronto yesterday in which 10 people died after a van was driven onto a busy path.

PARTING SHOT

From “Free Spirits” to “Remember Limerick” – ever wondered what your county’s motto is? Well now you can find out.

Cormac Fitzgerald
