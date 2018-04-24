Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A group of over 50 pro-life supporters who claim to be “progressive, republican and of the left” held a rally outside the GPO this afternoon in favour of the Eighth Amendment.
- A farmer was in court in relation to the dumping of 12 animal carcasses off west Clare cliffs.
- A woman who was allegedly raped by her older brother told a jury how she confronted him after the abuse stopped, telling him she would see him in court one day.
- Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger got a talking to by the Dáil’s Leas Ceann Comhairle after she held up a Repeal sign during Leaders’ Questions.
- Three people were hospitalised following a four-car collision on the south quays in Dublin.
- Ulster Bank said an account glitch which resulted in funds disappearing from customers’ accounts was the result of human error.
- The Criminal Justice Board in Northern Ireland commissioned an independent review of how serious sexual offence cases are handled.
- A trainee garda who is originally from outside the country resigned after an investigation found he was involved in a sham marriage.
- A man who was sentenced to three years in prison in relation to an assault in a south Dublin bookmakers, and who has always maintained his innocence, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal.
WORLD
#ALFIE: A British judge heard a new appeal from the parents of a terminally ill toddler who want to take him to Italy for treatment – something British courts have ruled isn’t in the child’s interest.
#UNITED STATES: US president Donald Trump pilloried the Iran nuclear deal as “insane” and threatened “problems” if Tehran restarts enrichment, while receiving France’s visiting leader Emmanuel Macron.
#TORONTO: A man was charged over an incident in Toronto yesterday in which 10 people died after a van was driven onto a busy path.
PARTING SHOT
