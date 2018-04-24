Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The launch of the Dublin Sci-Fi Film Festival with original Planet of the Apes character Cornelius, in the Light House Cinema , Dublin Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

US President Donald Trump (1st L) and First Lady Melania Trump (2nd L) pose for photos with French President Emmanuel Macron (1st R) and his wife Mrs. Brigitte Macron at the White House in Washington DC Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#ALFIE: A British judge heard a new appeal from the parents of a terminally ill toddler who want to take him to Italy for treatment – something British courts have ruled isn’t in the child’s interest.

#UNITED STATES: US president Donald Trump pilloried the Iran nuclear deal as “insane” and threatened “problems” if Tehran restarts enrichment, while receiving France’s visiting leader Emmanuel Macron.

#TORONTO: A man was charged over an incident in Toronto yesterday in which 10 people died after a van was driven onto a busy path.

PARTING SHOT

From “Free Spirits” to “Remember Limerick” – ever wondered what your county’s motto is? Well now you can find out.