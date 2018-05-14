Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured is Garda Superintendent David Taylor leaving the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle, which is chaired by Supreme Court Judge Peter Charleton. The Disclosures Tribunal is investigating allegations of a senior Garda smear campaign against Maurice McCabe Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, as the US opened its embassy in Jerusalem. Source: AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

#ISRAEL: At least 52 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured as violent clashes along the Gaza Strip border erupted as the US opened its deeply controversial embassy in Jerusalem.

#LOIS LANE: The death was announced of Margot Kidder – who starred as Lois Lane in the Superman film franchise of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

#INDONESIA: A family of five – including a child – carried out the bombing of a police headquarters in Indonesia’s second city Surabaya, police said.

PARTING SHOT

So, is Eyre Square in Galway actually named ’John F. Kennedy Memorial Park’?

And does Cork have the second largest natural harbour in the world?

Test your Irish county facts on the DailyEdge quiz.