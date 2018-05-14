Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A group of GPs and nurses who are calling for a No vote in the upcoming abortion referendum said that they have taken issue with a statement by Tánaiste Simon Coveney regarding the provision of abortion services.
- Investigations continued into a plane crash in which a man and a seven-year-old boy were killed yesterday in Offaly.
- A former Rós na Rún actor was convicted for orally raping a young woman who fell asleep in his van as he gave her a lift home.
- The former head of the garda press office appeared before the Disclosures Tribunal and said that former commissioner Martin Callinan instructed him to brief the media about Maurice McCabe, and say the whistleblower was “motivated by revenge”.
- The body of a British soldier buried almost 100 years ago was exhumed in Co Clare and will be reburied in Dublin.
- An investigation has been launched after a Dublin Bus driver was violently attacked while driving a bus in Greystones, Co Wicklow.
- An Israeli government spokesperson called on Ireland to follow suit with the US and move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
- Two women who pleaded guilty to killing a man by suffocating him with a plastic bag were sentenced to six years in prison.
- Documents revealed that the RSA spent €2 million on a project to make the Public Services Card a mandatory prerequisite regarding applications for driving licences, before the project was pulled.
WORLD
#ISRAEL: At least 52 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured as violent clashes along the Gaza Strip border erupted as the US opened its deeply controversial embassy in Jerusalem.
#LOIS LANE: The death was announced of Margot Kidder – who starred as Lois Lane in the Superman film franchise of the late 1970s and early 1980s.
#INDONESIA: A family of five – including a child – carried out the bombing of a police headquarters in Indonesia’s second city Surabaya, police said.
