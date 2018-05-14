  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 14 May, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Over 50 Palestinians killed in violent clashes with Israeli soldiers, investigations continue into Offaly plane crash and Disclosures Tribunal continues – It’s The Fix.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 14 May 2018, 8:58 PM
10 minutes ago 320 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

9825 David Taylor_90544858 Pictured is Garda Superintendent David Taylor leaving the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle, which is chaired by Supreme Court Judge Peter Charleton. The Disclosures Tribunal is investigating allegations of a senior Garda smear campaign against Maurice McCabe Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • A group of GPs and nurses who are calling for a No vote in the upcoming abortion referendum said that they have taken issue with a statement by Tánaiste Simon Coveney regarding the provision of abortion services.
  • Investigations continued into a plane crash in which a man and a seven-year-old boy were killed yesterday in Offaly.
  • A former Rós na Rún actor was convicted for orally raping a young woman who fell asleep in his van as he gave her a lift home.
  • The former head of the garda press office appeared before the Disclosures Tribunal and said that former commissioner Martin Callinan instructed him to brief the media about Maurice McCabe, and say the whistleblower was “motivated by revenge”.
  • The body of a British soldier buried almost 100 years ago was exhumed in Co Clare and will be reburied in Dublin.
  • An investigation has been launched after a Dublin Bus driver was violently attacked while driving a bus in Greystones, Co Wicklow.
  • An Israeli government spokesperson called on Ireland to follow suit with the US and move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
  • Two women who pleaded guilty to killing a man by suffocating him with a plastic bag were sentenced to six years in prison.
  • Documents revealed that the RSA spent €2 million on a project to make the Public Services Card a mandatory prerequisite regarding applications for driving licences, before the project was pulled.

WORLD

Palestinians Israel An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, as the US opened its embassy in Jerusalem. Source: AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

#ISRAEL: At least 52 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured as violent clashes along the Gaza Strip border erupted as the US opened its deeply controversial embassy in Jerusalem.

#LOIS LANE: The death was announced of Margot Kidder – who starred as Lois Lane in the Superman film franchise of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

#INDONESIA: A family of five – including a child – carried out the bombing of a police headquarters in Indonesia’s second city Surabaya, police said.

PARTING SHOT

So, is Eyre Square in Galway actually named ’John F. Kennedy Memorial Park’?

And does Cork have the second largest natural harbour in the world?

Test your Irish county facts on the DailyEdge quiz.

