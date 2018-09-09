Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- New Garda Commissioner Drew Harris declared ‘I am Irish’.
- Boris Johnson compared Theresa May’s Brexit plans to a ‘suicide vest’.
- Gardaí sought a prisoner who escaped after attending a hospital appointment in Mayo.
- A man was stabbed on a bridge in Dublin city centre.
- More than half the buses tested on Irish roads have been deemed unsafe.
- A man died in Laois after his van hit a ditch.
- It emerged that Premier Inn revealed plans to open its first Dublin city-centre hotel in a long-vacant site on George’s Street.
- A woman was arrested over the Bray Boxing Club murder of Bobby Messett.
INTERNATIONAL
#PERTH: The bodies of five people, including children, were discovered in a house after a man turned himself into police.
#SERENA WILLIAMS: The American tennis star was fined $17,000 for an outburst during her controversial US Open final defeat.
#YEMEN: 84 people have died following vicious fighting in the gulf state after peace talks failed.
PARTING SHOT
It’s that time of the month, when the Daily Edge outs 14 of the most unpalatable Dublin rental properties on the market. Depressing.
