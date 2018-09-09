Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Street performers dance during celebrations marking the Day of the City in Moscow, Russia, today Source: Alexander Zemlianichenko/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

A policewoman stands guard outside a house where five bodies were earlier discovered in Perth, western Australia Source: AAP/PA Images

#PERTH: The bodies of five people, including children, were discovered in a house after a man turned himself into police.

#SERENA WILLIAMS: The American tennis star was fined $17,000 for an outburst during her controversial US Open final defeat.

#YEMEN: 84 people have died following vicious fighting in the gulf state after peace talks failed.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Daft.ie