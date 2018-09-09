This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Woman arrested in connection with Bray Boxing Club murder, and five found dead, including children, in Perth house – it’s the Fix.

By Cianan Brennan Sunday 9 Sep 2018, 8:09 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

Russia Day Of City Street performers dance during celebrations marking the Day of the City in Moscow, Russia, today Source: Alexander Zemlianichenko/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

BODIES FOUND PERTH A policewoman stands guard outside a house where five bodies were earlier discovered in Perth, western Australia Source: AAP/PA Images

#PERTH: The bodies of five people, including children, were discovered in a house after a man turned himself into police.

#SERENA WILLIAMS: The American tennis star was fined $17,000 for an outburst during her controversial US Open final defeat.

#YEMEN: 84 people have died following vicious fighting in the gulf state after peace talks failed.

PARTING SHOT

It’s that time of the month, when the Daily Edge outs 14 of the most unpalatable Dublin rental properties on the market. Depressing.

11 Source: Daft.ie

