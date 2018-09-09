Woman arrested over Bray boxing club murder

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a woman in relation to the Bray boxing club shooting.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was detained in the Dublin area yesterday evening and is currently being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Dundrum Garda Station.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí are continuing to detain a man in his 30s arrested on Thursday at Bray Garda Station. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.”

Bobby Messett was shot dead at the boxing club earlier this year. Trainer Pete Taylor as well as Ian Britton both received injuries in the attack.