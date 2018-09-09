Man dies in Laois crash after his van hit a ditch

GARDAÍ IN LAOIS are investigating after a man in his late 40s died in a crash yesterday evening.

The 49-year-old was driving on a local road at Cappalug near Killeshin when he crashed at around 7.30pm.

Gardai said it is understood the van he was driving left the road and struck a ditch. He was the sole occupant of the van.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“His body has since been removed to Portlaoise Hospital for a post-mortem examination and the local Coroner has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.”