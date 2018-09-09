This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man dies in Laois crash after his van hit a ditch

The incident happened at around 7.30pm yesterday evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 9 Sep 2018, 9:55 AM
1 hour ago 6,545 Views 1 Comment
The Cappalug area near Killeshin.
Image: Google Maps
The Cappalug area near Killeshin.
The Cappalug area near Killeshin.
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ IN LAOIS are investigating after a man in his late 40s died in a crash yesterday evening. 

The 49-year-old was driving on a local road at Cappalug near Killeshin when he crashed at around 7.30pm.

Gardai said it is understood the van he was driving left the road and struck a ditch. He was the sole occupant of the van. 

A spokesman said: “Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“His body has since been removed to Portlaoise Hospital for a post-mortem examination and the local Coroner has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.”

