Dublin: -1 °C Friday 2 March, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

People bunkered down for the night as snow-ice Storm Emma swept across the country.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 9:02 PM
10 hours ago 11,071 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

IMG_4280 Howth Source: Bernie Verdon

  • A Status Red snow curfew came into effect from 4pm, as Met Éireann said that up to a metre of snow could fall in eastern areas of the country
  • The investigating officer of allegations that a woman was raped by Ulster Rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding admitted today there were “significant inconsistencies” in her testimonies to the police and the doctor
  • A fourth body, which is believed to be that of a young child, has been found following a fatal house fire in Co Fermanagh
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that he “understands” concerns around the promotion of the Project Ireland 2040 plan
  • Executives and key figures at AIB are in line to receive large deferred bonuses worth up to the equivalent of their annual salaries
  • Culture Minister Josepha Madigan has confirmed that there have been new allegations of harassment and bullying amongst staff at the National Museum 
  • There have been cassl for a statue of the late Sir Terry Wogan to be melted down and recast after it was revealed that it cost almost €60,000 to erect.

WORLD

BRITAIN-POLITICS-EU-BREXIT Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets European Council President Donald Tusk at 10 Downing street today. Source: Getty Images

#RUSSIA: Vladimir Putin has boasted the country has developed “invincible” weapons, warning global powers they must now reckon with Russia’s military might.

#SOCIAL MEDIA: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been charged for posting gruesome images of purported atrocities by Islamic State jihadists on Twitter.

PARTING SHOT

original (4)

No, this isn’t a scene from the bread aisle in a Tesco store.

It’s the back garden of Lori Marie Fox, who took this picture of a few birds scrapping over scraps of bread, a feeling we’ve all come to identify with in the past few days.

If you can’t see the pic, you can see it in our Liveblog from earlier today.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

