Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Howth Source: Bernie Verdon

WORLD

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets European Council President Donald Tusk at 10 Downing street today. Source: Getty Images

#RUSSIA: Vladimir Putin has boasted the country has developed “invincible” weapons, warning global powers they must now reckon with Russia’s military might.

#SOCIAL MEDIA: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been charged for posting gruesome images of purported atrocities by Islamic State jihadists on Twitter.

PARTING SHOT

No, this isn’t a scene from the bread aisle in a Tesco store.

It’s the back garden of Lori Marie Fox, who took this picture of a few birds scrapping over scraps of bread, a feeling we’ve all come to identify with in the past few days.

If you can’t see the pic, you can see it in our Liveblog from earlier today.

Comments are closed for legal reasons