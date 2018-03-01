Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A Status Red snow curfew came into effect from 4pm, as Met Éireann said that up to a metre of snow could fall in eastern areas of the country
- The investigating officer of allegations that a woman was raped by Ulster Rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding admitted today there were “significant inconsistencies” in her testimonies to the police and the doctor
- A fourth body, which is believed to be that of a young child, has been found following a fatal house fire in Co Fermanagh
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that he “understands” concerns around the promotion of the Project Ireland 2040 plan
- Executives and key figures at AIB are in line to receive large deferred bonuses worth up to the equivalent of their annual salaries
- Culture Minister Josepha Madigan has confirmed that there have been new allegations of harassment and bullying amongst staff at the National Museum
- There have been cassl for a statue of the late Sir Terry Wogan to be melted down and recast after it was revealed that it cost almost €60,000 to erect.
WORLD
#RUSSIA: Vladimir Putin has boasted the country has developed “invincible” weapons, warning global powers they must now reckon with Russia’s military might.
#SOCIAL MEDIA: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been charged for posting gruesome images of purported atrocities by Islamic State jihadists on Twitter.
PARTING SHOT
No, this isn’t a scene from the bread aisle in a Tesco store.
It’s the back garden of Lori Marie Fox, who took this picture of a few birds scrapping over scraps of bread, a feeling we’ve all come to identify with in the past few days.
If you can’t see the pic, you can see it in our Liveblog from earlier today.
