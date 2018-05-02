  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

The CervicalCheck redress scheme, Cambridge Analytica shuts down, and Coca-Cola plant in Kildare to close – it’s the Fix.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 2 May 2018, 8:56 PM
9 minutes ago 226 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3991177

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CMK02052018_Launch Cork Midsummer _009 The launch of the 2018 Cork Midsummer Festival programme, which runs from 15-24 June. Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

Spring weather May 2nd 2018 A rainbow over St Mary's lighthouse at Whitley Bay, in Tyne and Wear. Source: PA Images

#UK CANCER SCREENING: MPs were told that up to 270 women may have died because they missed a breast screening – caused possibly by an IT error.

#BIG BUCKS: Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks settled for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from the city to set up a $200k youth programme.

#FACEBOOK DATA: Cambridge Analytica announced it is “immediately ceasing all operations” and filing for insolvency in Britain and the United States.

#FITNESS TO SERVE: Donald Trump dictated a note to his former doctor in which he gushed about his excellent health.

PARTING SHOT

Kanye West is getting a lot of flack for saying that black slavery in the US was a choice – but the response given by TMZ reporter Van Lathan is a soothing, satisfying response.

Here’s a short clip of the exchange, a 13-minute YouTube video of the interview, and a written snippet of the best part:

Kanye (shouting): Do you feel that I’m being free, and I’m thinking free?
Van Lathan: I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything. I think what you’re doing right now is actually the absence of thought.

Comments have been closed as one of the stories relates to ongoing legal issues.

