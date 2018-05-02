Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there will be a redress scheme for women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy (and if you’re wondering do you need to get a repeat smear test, here’s an explainer on that)
- Former garda press officer David Taylor was “bitter” about being moved from the press office, the Disclosures Tribunal heard
- Coca-Cola announced the closure of its Kildare plant, where 82 jobs will be lost
- The husband of murdered woman Natalia Karaczyn was questioned by gardaí
- Mobile app transfers weren’t appearing in some Ulster Bank accounts
- A Clare man pleaded guilty to uploading pictures of local girls to a porn website
- Liverpool instructed their fans “under no circumstances” to walk to the Stadio Olimpico for tonight’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma.
WORLD
#UK CANCER SCREENING: MPs were told that up to 270 women may have died because they missed a breast screening – caused possibly by an IT error.
#BIG BUCKS: Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks settled for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from the city to set up a $200k youth programme.
#FACEBOOK DATA: Cambridge Analytica announced it is “immediately ceasing all operations” and filing for insolvency in Britain and the United States.
#FITNESS TO SERVE: Donald Trump dictated a note to his former doctor in which he gushed about his excellent health.
PARTING SHOT
Kanye West is getting a lot of flack for saying that black slavery in the US was a choice – but the response given by TMZ reporter Van Lathan is a soothing, satisfying response.
Here’s a short clip of the exchange, a 13-minute YouTube video of the interview, and a written snippet of the best part:
Kanye (shouting): Do you feel that I’m being free, and I’m thinking free?
Van Lathan: I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything. I think what you’re doing right now is actually the absence of thought.
