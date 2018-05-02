  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Former garda press officer 'bitter' about being moved from his role, Tribunal hears

"He was somewhat bitter about being moved, that's what I sensed from him myself."

By Gerard Cunningham Wednesday 2 May 2018, 3:52 PM
Former garda press officer David Taylor
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie

A RETIRED SENIOR garda has told the Disclosures Tribunal that former garda press officer Superintendent David Taylor was “bitter” about being moved from his role in the press office in 2014.

Retired Superintendent Paul Moran, who succeeded Taylor in the role, told the Disclosures Tribunal that he met with Taylor shortly after he took over the role.

“I think he was upset about being moved,” Moran said.

“He was somewhat bitter about being moved, that’s what I sensed from him myself. He wasn’t happy about being moved,” Moran told the tribunal.

The tribunal is looking at allegations that senior gardaí were smearing whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe to politicians, journalists and others. Taylor has said in a statement that he was instructed to brief negatively against the sergeant.

Taylor’s lawyer says he did not express anything explicit to Moran on his thoughts on the move.

Tara Burns SC, representing Taylor, said her client’s instructions were that because he felt that Moran was close to former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan, he did not express any specific view to him in relation to the commissioner.

Moran said he deduced that Taylor was unhappy with being moved from his body language and from the conversation they had.

He said that on taking over the post of garda press officer on 10 June 2014, he met with Taylor and received “a comprehensive briefing” from him.

He testified that if a journalist contacted him, he would refer them to the staff in the press office and that interactions with journalists would be recorded on Spotlight, a system used by the press office.

Negative briefings

Superintendent John Ferris, who works in garda corporate communications, and worked in the garda press office from 2007, said he was not aware of negative briefings to journalists.

Ferris said the only knowledge he had of any campaign against McCabe was as it unfolded in the newspapers.

“I had no knowledge of this alleged campaign and I had no part in it and I instructed nobody,” Ferris said.

Taylor remained on a press list after he was transferred to the traffic section, and Ferris had him removed from this list.

Ferris said that Taylor was removed from the list after Taylor sought access to a daily press clippings file.

Ferris, who was an inspector at the time, said that when Taylor was first appointed to the press office, he did not seem comfortable sharing an office.

“One morning I came in and my desk was upside down on the floor in three parts,” Ferris said.

I felt it was disrespectful to me as an individual, it was unprofessional.

The tribunal also heard legal representation was sought on behalf of several newspapers and named journalists.

Representation was granted to the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, RTÉ, Independent News & Media, the Daily Star, the Irish Times, the Irish Examiner, the Sunday Times, and the Sunday World.

Tribunal chairman Justice Peter Charleton said that it was right that the news organisations should represent journalists and back them up, and they should not be left on their own. He said the tribunal had written to several news organisations which might be affected by its work, but not all had replied.

