  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 2 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Husband arrested over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo

The mother of three had been missing since Sunday.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 2 May 2018, 8:52 AM
1 hour ago 6,608 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3989445
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

THE HUSBAND OF murdered womanÂ Natalia Karaczyn is being questioned by gardaÃ­ in Sligo over her death.

The body ofÂ Karaczyn was discovered shortly after 10am yesterday in the Lough Gill area of the county.

The mother of three hadÂ been missing from her home in Crozon Park, Sligo since Sunday morning.

He was arrested shortly after the discovery of her body. However, he was released without charge at 5am yesterday morning. A short time later, he was re-arrested by gardaÃ­ and is now assisting them with their investigations.

Anyone who can help with the investigation has been asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
74,930  35
2
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
68,391  59
3
'We have asked them to stop': Both sides in referendum condemn graphic posters outside maternity hospitals
61,135  356
Fora
1
Irish LinkedIn rival Cohort is shutting down after failing to raise more money
410  0
2
'The biggest risk I've ever taken? Working directly with my father'
296  0
3
Co-working spaces could be the big winners from Dublin's office shortage
189  0
The42
1
As it happened: Real Madrid v Bayern Munich, Champions League semi-final second leg
44,280  26
2
'I'm a goose' - Australian rugby star apologises for urinating on bar while dressed as cow
37,014  53
3
Liverpool captain Henderson sends moving letter to GAA club of Sean Cox
29,235  0
DailyEdge
1
Dear Fifi: Am I an asshole?
5,410  2
2
The doctor who operated on Kanye's late mother has penned an open letter to him... It's The Dredge
5,172  0
3
People are sharing their positive experiences of the Yes campaign so far and it's lovely
4,844  11

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Poll: Will you use Facebook's new dating service?
Poll: Will you use Facebook's new dating service?
Facebook sends rival's shares tumbling as it announced 'meaningful, long-term' dating service
UK threatens to issue Zuckerberg with formal summons as he declined to appear to testify
COURTS
Man stole over â‚¬14,000 from employer while waiting to be charged over child pornography offences
Man stole over â‚¬14,000 from employer while waiting to be charged over child pornography offences
Couple released from Garda custody after apologising for refusing to leave their Dublin home
Dublin couple jailed over systematic neglect and physical abuse of the man's young daughter
GARDAÃ­
Husband arrested over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo
Husband arrested over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
GardaÃ­ call in bomb disposal team after suspicious device found in Dublin
DUBLIN
'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance
'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance
GardaÃ­ renew appeal for teenager missing from Dublin since 12 April
Explosion thought to have caused Dublin apartment fire in which man (50s) was injured

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie