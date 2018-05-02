Husband arrested over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo

THE HUSBAND OF murdered womanÂ Natalia Karaczyn is being questioned by gardaÃ­ in Sligo over her death.

The body ofÂ Karaczyn was discovered shortly after 10am yesterday in the Lough Gill area of the county.

The mother of three hadÂ been missing from her home in Crozon Park, Sligo since Sunday morning.

He was arrested shortly after the discovery of her body. However, he was released without charge at 5am yesterday morning. A short time later, he was re-arrested by gardaÃ­ and is now assisting them with their investigations.

Anyone who can help with the investigation has been asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.