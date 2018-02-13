Poll: Should smoking be banned in outdoor areas where people are eating?

FORMER HEALTH MINISTER James Reilly has today called on the smoking ban to be extended to placesÂ where food is served.

The Senator saidÂ it should no longer be acceptable for people to smoke where others are eating.

Reilly said while the smoking ban was a really progressive move but that one of the consequences has been the prevalence of smokers in the outdoor areas of bars, cafÃ©s and restaurants.

This evening, we want to know: Should smoking be banned in outdoor areas where people are eating?Â

