Poll: Would you fork out for a paid version of Facebook?

SPEAKING IN A congressional testimony this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “There will always be a version of Facebook that is free.”

The phrasing raised questions as to whether the company is considering a paid version.

In an interview with NBC, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said allowing Facebook users to opt out of sharing their information with advertisers would require a paid model.

However, she didn’t say that any such change was forthcoming.

